Aprons and Lace OHCE helps reduce hunger

Aprons and Lace Oklahoma Home and Community Education members met on Tuesday, Aug. 10, with 12 in attendance.
Allison Garner from the Oklahoma School for the Blind accepted a check from the group. The money, donated by members to honor the memory of member Lois Whittmore, will be used to buy supplies for the school's backpack program. This donation is a part of the club's State Project to Reduce Child Hunger.
As an additional part of the State Hunger Project, Aprons and Lace president Susie Eden distributed images of a PowerPoint presentation by FCS Educator Heather Winn, titled "Hunger in Oklahoma." Winn said that one in four Oklahoma children struggles with hunger. She listed causes, described current programs, and summarized what individuals can do to help end hunger in Oklahoma. Suggestions include donate, volunteer, and advocate.
The Family Issues Committee hosted a virtual workshop to encourage everyone to take a stand against bullying, whether in schools or in the workplace. Heather Tharp, licensed social worker with the Cherokee Nation Behavioral Health Department, presented information based on the Olweus Bullying Prevention Program. She urged adults who witness any form of bullying to step in at that time. If there is no intervention, patterns of negative behavior may form.
In the business meeting that followed the workshop, Eden announced that Angel Watts, Jasmine Gould, and Sarah Cookson, representing the OHCE Northeast District, vied for recognition as 2020 State Members. Sarah won State Young Member of the Year. Aprons and Lace won several awards and Cherokee County won the overall award.
The Resource Management Committee repurposing project continued with three household items donated. Sherrie Bell, who brought a bread maker to exchange, took the casserole dish contributed by Wilma Baldridge. All members are asked to bring at least one small household item to each meeting through December for this project. Members donated school supplies and items for military boxes.
Leader lessons were conducted on Aug. 18 on sheet pan meals, foil pack meals, and agriculture. If you missed those lessons, they are available virtually on the Cherokee County OHCE Facebook page. The recent salsa workshop may also be viewed on that page.
The next meeting of Aprons and Lace will be at the community building on Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m.
