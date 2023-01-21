Members of the Aprons and Lace Oklahoma Home and Community Education group recently held their January meeting at the Cherokee County Community Building.
President Susie Eden gave a brief presentation about stress and depression. She distributed materials published by the National Institute of Mental Health concerning the topics. Members also received an updated resource list of available local services in areas, such as counseling, domestic violence, employment, food, and transportation.
Committee projects were discussed with some plans to be finalized at future meetings. The local Cultural Enrichment Committee chose to visit a museum in the Tahlequah area. Member Sherrie Bell volunteered to obtain more information. The local Healthy Living Committee proposed hosting a speaker that would present ways to support emotional well-being. Members of the State Project Committee on hunger in children voted to continue to support existing programs such as "Back Pack" and "Snack Bag."
The local Family Issues Committee opted to do a small community service project, while the County Committee will host a workshop about Family Emergency Planning, possibly during OHCE Week.
The local Resource Management Committee explored ideas to repurpose old clothing. Member Dee Mackall presented ideas for a few projects and agreed to research additional possibilities. The County Resource Management Committee plans to use Oklahoma Proven Plants in a community planting project at the site of the new Cherokee County Community Building.
The next meeting of Aprons and Lace OHCE will be Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 6:30 p.m. at the Cherokee County Community Building. All OHCE meetings are open to the public. For more information, call the Oklahoma State University Extension Center of Cherokee County at 918-456-6163.
