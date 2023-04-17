Members of the Aprons and Lace Oklahoma Home and Community Education group held their April meeting at the Cherokee County Community Building with eight members attending.
President Susie Eden recognized members Karen Mann, Tommy McCollum, Larry and Sherrie Bell, Dee Mackall, Betty Eden-Lowrey, and Eden, who donated or assisted with the April OHCE Flea Market. Eden also thanked Mackall and member Jasmine Gould for their work with the livestock show appreciation dinner.
Eden gave a short presentation and distributed copies of “Chef’s Guide, Herbs & Spices.” The guide included information about buying, storing, and preserving herbs and spices along with descriptions and uses of 15 herbs and 30 spices.
Member Wilma Baldridge presented updates about upcoming committee projects at the meeting. The local Cultural Enrichment Committee tour of the John Hair Museum will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 22. Members will then enjoy lunch together at the Pasti Italian Grill. The county Resource Management Committee plans “Landscaping 101,” a presentation by Agriculture Educator Jodie Parolini at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 9.
The local Healthy Living Committee will present medical professional Carla Hayes at 6:30 p.m., on Tuesday, June 13. Hayes plans to speak about “The Importance of Sleep.” At the same time on July 11, the county Family Issues Committee will host officials of the Cherokee County Emergency Management Department to help families be prepared for emergencies that may occur in this area.
Mackall and Gould, local Resource Management Committee members, plan to share ways of repurposing used clothing at a workshop on Aug. 8. More information will follow later. All presentations are scheduled at the Cherokee County Community Building.
Leader lessons about drought resistant plants, Medicare, and what OHCE has to offer are being presented in Sallisaw on April 19. Those interested should contact Heather Winn at the OSU Extension Office. “Ticked Off” is the title of Lunch and Learn at 11:30 a.m. on May 5 at the community building, where information about ticks and resulting diseases will be shared.
The next meeting of Aprons and Lace OHCE is Tuesday, May 9, at 6:30 p.m. at the Cherokee County Community Building. All OHCE meetings are open to the public. Anyone needing information about subjects in this article may call the Oklahoma State University Extension Center of Cherokee County at 918-456-6163.
