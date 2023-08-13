Aprons and Lace OHCE Resource Management Committee hosted a make-and-take crafts workshop to emphasize the need to recycle, reuse, or repurpose household items.
The workshop, presented by members Dee Mackall and Jasmine Gould, used items such as old boots, buttons, worn-out denim jeans, ribbons and lace remnants, and dried beans, to create decorative items for the home. Twelve projects were completed by guests and OHCE members. All participants received printed materials with ideas for additional projects and the importance of recycling to protect our environment.
Kim Martin brought her own quilted cow-print fabric from an old pillow sham to create a hoop wall hanging. While arranging fall flowers in an old boot, Kim Tarrance said she and her neighbor, Shelly Taylor, came just to have an evening out. They enjoyed themselves so much that they became members of Aprons and Lace.
During the brief business meeting following the workshop, member Marta Franks reported on the state OHCE project of Reducing Child Hunger. Franks said 13 families with 27 children benefited from Aprons and Lace donations of food or money.
President Susie Eden reminded members of the dates of the Cherokee County Fair on Sept. 6-9. Exhibit details were provided along with tags for identifying entries. Other important dates announced were the Tri-county leader lessons at 10 a.m., Aug. 16 at the Community Building; the OHCE Fall Extravaganza on Oct. 5; the county meeting, on Aug. 28; OHCE Flea Market on Oct. 7; and the next Aprons and Lace meeting on Oct. 10, at 6:30 p.m.
All OHCE meetings are open to the public. Anyone needing information about subjects in this article may call the Oklahoma State University Extension Center of Cherokee County at 918-456-6163.
