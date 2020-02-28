Aprons and Lace OHCE honors member killed in crash

The Aprons and Lace Oklahoma Home and Community Education group recently met at the Cherokee County Community Building.
In honor of Aprons and Lace member Teresa Daring, each person in attendance related a special memory of her. Daring always greeted others with a smile, often giving hugs, and occasionally a shoulder massage to the fortunate ones. Daring willingly helped with many of the club and county projects, especially the kitchen work and county fairs. She was employed by the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville as an usher, often working several games a week. Daring was returning home following a basketball game on Feb. 6 when she was killed in an automobile crash. She lives on in OHCE members' hearts.
Aprons and Lace received two special visitors at the meeting: Keys 4-H member Elisabeth Haggard and her cockapoo Bingly. Haggard explained that Bingly is a mix of a poodle and a cocker spaniel. She told what is involved in the care and feeding of her dog. Not all animals have a good home like Bingly, so Aprons and Lace members brought dog and cat food to the meeting. These items have been donated to the Cherokee County Humane Society.
Three lessons were presented through printed information about the topics of spices from around the world, container gardening, and cooking for one or two.
Group president Susie Eden reminded members to continue to bring book donations for the Little Library Box at the Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings Hospital. She reported the newborn baby project for OHCE Week is underway. Fourteen sleepers and onesies have been collected. Still needed are donations of 14 bibs, 14 blankets, and 14 pairs of socks – seven for boys, and seven for girls.
Aprons and Lace Resource Management Committee is sponsoring a clothing swap at the spring Flea Market. All OHCE members and Cherokee County citizens are invited to clean out their closets and bring gently used clothing to the extension office by March 6.
Announcements: County OHCE meeting, 10 a.m., March 2; District meeting registration fee due March 5, and the meeting is in Miami on March 31; Spring Flea Market, March 7. Aprons and Lace members are scheduled in the Flea Market kitchen from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
The next Aprons and Lace meeting is at 6:30 p.m., March 10, at the community building. Hostesses are Rochelle Johnson and Joyce Vaughn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.