Aprons and Lace OHCE members sample Chongqing cooking

Aprons and Lace Oklahoma Home and Community Education group recently learned how to cook a dish from another culture.
Hosted by the Cultural Enrichment Committee, the Hot Pot Cooking workshop was presented by Tommy McCollum, a committee chairman, with the help of his friend "Angela" Xingrong Deng.
Hot pot originated in Chongqing, China, 1,700 to 2,000 years ago. Originally from Chongqing, Angela learned hot pot cooking as a child since it was the type of meal most often cooked by her family. The meal is very suited to celebrations, gatherings, or families because it is prepared and eaten, while everyone is gathered around the divided cooking pot.
The meats and vegetables can be chopped or sliced while the broth is coming to a boil. Then several ingredients are put into the pot, with items that need longer cooking time going in first. Each person can choose their favorite ingredients and mix their own dipping sauce. Angela explained that in Chongqing the base for boiling and the dipping sauces are very spicy.
McCollum prepared the meal using a mild cooking base with beef, pork, bean sprouts, zucchini, butternut squash, bok choy, potato, Asian mushrooms, and lotus root. All ingredients needed to be thinly sliced to cook faster. Among the items available for mixing dipping sauce were sesame oil, soy sauce, flavored vinegar, and creamy garlic. Those in attendance enjoyed the variety of flavors and the cultural experience.
Following the workshop, the Resource Management Committee presented tips on how to conserve water in the bathroom.
"Installing a water-saving shower head and limiting the time spent in the shower can save several gallons of water," said member Sue Ann Halluin.
Another tip was for individuals to turn off the water in the sink while brushing their teeth, and to keep faucets and toilets working properly by fixing leaks as soon as they are discovered.
During the business session, current officers agreed to continue serving in their capacities for the coming year. Hard candy, snacks, coffee, and socks were donated by several members. These items, along with handwritten, personal thank you cards, will be delivered to the Jack C. Montgomery Veterans Affairs Medical Center by the Family Issues Committee before Veterans Day. Members Susie Eden, Dee Mackall, Tommy McCollum, and Betty Eden-Lowrey were also recognized for working at the recent OHCE flea market.
Some future announcements for the Aprons and Lace OHCE includes Mackall and Eden-Lowrey planning to present a craft workshop at the Fall Extravaganza on Nov. 1. The annual Mystery Tea will be Nov. 10 at the Community Building at 10 a.m.. The next meeting of Aprons and Lace will be on Nov. 8 at 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.