The Aprons and Lace Oklahoma Home and Community Education group met Tuesday, July 9, at the Cherokee County Community Building. FCS Educator Heather Winn presented a brief program about the Master Family & Consumer Sciences Volunteer Program.
Winn spoke about Cooperative Extension history and core area, leadership and public policy, and marketing and branding. She then administered a quiz for those present to qualify for a certificate of achievement in the program.
After the workshop, Aprons and Lace President Susie Eden called roll with the question, “Do you have chickens?” Most answered that they helped with their parents’ chickens when they were living at home.
Eden summarized three life essays that were selected as winners by the State OHCE Family Issues committee. She encouraged all members to write stories to submit by the end of the current year.
Member Sherrie Bell described the beach jars that were constructed at the Cherokee Nation crafts class. She also reported on the novel “The Heart of the Family” by Margaret Daley. This book was from a series that features books based on a verse or thought from the Bible. This title was based upon Luke 23:34 and centered on forgiveness. She recommended the book and the series.
Aprons and Lace will host Carla Hayes presenting a brief workshop, “What Happens When a Person Has a Stroke?” at the next County Meeting on Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. in the community building.
The announcements included: 4-H sewing camp, July 18-19, and volunteers are needed; Sewing Lesson, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 5; and Leader Lesson, "Embracing Aging: Financial Affairs," 10 a.m., Aug. 21.
The next Aprons and Lace meeting is at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 13, at the Cherokee County Community Building. Winn will present a workshop on preventing heart disease through nutrition and exercises. The public is invited and all should wear clothing and shoes suitable for light exercises. All members should bring heart healthy snacks.
