Aprons and Lace supports community from home

Members of the Aprons and Lace Oklahoma Home and Community Education group, unable to meet during most of 2020 because of pandemic precautions, revised their objectives and have continued to support each other and the community from home.
The Family Issues Committee chairman Brooklynn Colburn developed a slide and video presentation entitled “Mental Health Awareness and COVID-19 Support.” She explained factors that contribute to mental health and warning signs of mental health issues. She provided ways to cope with stress during a pandemic and lists additional resources. Colburn is an evidence-based intervention specialist with Cherokee Nation Behavioral Health.
Anyone may view the program on the Aprons and Lace or the Cherokee County OHCE Facebook pages.
The Family Issues and Resource Management Committees share the responsibility of helping families protect their finances. FCS Educator Heather Winn recently submitted an article to the Tahlequah Daily Press in which she presented some good ideas for sharing the holiday spirit without going bust. On the Cherokee County OHCE Facebook page, Winn has placed links to an Oklahoma State University fact sheet entitled “The Financial Puzzle: Goals, Choices, and Plans.” Recently, she presented a program called Money Management Basics on the same page. All interested parties are invited to view these informative programs.
The Cultural Enrichment Committee collected traditional family home remedies from members. Fourteen members participated in this heritage skills project. Five of these members remember their parents or grandparents putting chewed tobacco on bee or wasp stings. Some of the remedies have been discontinued, but others are still in use today. For example, several report that they drop warm sweet oil into an ear to ease an earache just as their mothers did. These traditions are being collected into a report.
Members have continued to recycle or reuse items from their homes. After nonprofit organizations began collecting donations again, some members have donated used books, clothing, and bedding for charity use or for resale. Others have used scraps of material to continue making masks throughout the year.
Hoping to eventually resume public meetings, Aprons and Lace members plan to continue to provide information through social media until indoor public meetings are considered safe for all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.