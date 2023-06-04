Aprons and Lace Oklahoma Home and Community Education Healthy Living Committee will host “The Importance of Sleep,” a presentation by Carla Hayes on June 13.
The event will take place at the Cherokee County Community Building at 6:30 p.m.
Hayes, an advance practice registered nurse with the Northeast Oklahoma Heart Center, plans to speak about why sleep is essential for good health.
This is a free presentation and is open to the public. For more information, call the Oklahoma State University Extension Center of Cherokee County at 918-456-6163.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.