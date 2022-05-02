Oklahoma Home and Community Education Aprons and Lace Resource Management Committee will host Ed Fite at their monthly meeting on Tuesday, May 3, at the Cherokee County Community Building beginning at 6:30 p.m.
In recognition of Drinking Water Week, Fite, Grand River Dam Authority vice president of water quality, will address the group about what makes water safe to use and how to protect source water such as lakes and rivers. Aprons and Lace members will also begin OHCE Week by presenting the Glenda McCollum Memorial Scholarships and the Mildred Fain Memorial Gift.
The meeting is open to the public. For more information about OHCE visit https://extension.okstate.edu/programs/oklahoma-home-and-community-education/index.html.
