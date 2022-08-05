Oklahoma Home and Community Education Aprons and Lace Healthy Living Committee will host advanced practice registered nurse Carla Hayes at its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the Cherokee County Community Building, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Hayes will speak about “Diet and Inflammation.”
The meeting is open to the public. For more information about OHCE, call 918-456-6163 or visit https://extension.okstate.edu/programs/oklahoma-home-and-community-education/index.html.
