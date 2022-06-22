Aprons & Lace OHCE talks picnics, conservation

Aprons and Lace Oklahoma Home and Community Education group met Tuesday, June 14, at the Cherokee County Community Building.
Six members and one guest answered roll call to, "Do you go on picnics?" One member responded that she sometimes joins a friend for lunch outdoors, while another said she and her husband periodically pick up fast food and eat it in the park.
The Resource Management Committee presented tips for conserving water in the kitchen. Member Sherrie Bell said that when rinsing dishes for the dishwasher, with the stopper in the sink, she puts in all dishes. Then, she uses a scrubbie while running water, so that as she scrubs the top dishes, the bottom ones are getting water. She only runs the dishwasher when it is full.
Some of the tips reported by Marta Franks were: repair leaks and drips; steam veggies instead of boiling; use cooking water to water garden plants; use appropriate pot size when cooking.
Next month the committee will hear tips about saving water in the bathroom.
President Susie Eden announced that approximately 20 children from the Briggs area have been identified to be recipients of donated snack items for non-scheduled school periods.
Marta Franks, chairman of the State Project Committee to reduce hunger and a teacher at Briggs School, plans to distribute the snacks to these children. As part of the Family Issues Committee project to promote family literacy, members bagged used books to donate to each child who receives snacks.
Cherokee County OHCE is hosting Ag Association Tour on July 7; Sewing Camp setup, July 6; Sewing Camp, July 7-8. County Fair judge training is in Pryor, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 8, with a fee of $10. Let Heather Winn know if you are interested in helping with the sewing camp or attending the training for judges.
Aprons and Lace next scheduled meeting is at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 12, at the Community Building. All OHCE meetings are open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.