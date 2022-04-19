Students, faculty, and staff met on the grounds of Centennial Plaza at Northeastern State University to learn about the aboral flora that dots the campus.
NSU is perennially honored by Tree Campus USA for its commitment to promote healthy trees and engage with students and staff in the spirit of conservation. On April 18, Dr. Christine Hallman, associate professor of geography and Michael Jefferson, NSU groundskeeper, led a tour with SophiaBeverly Threatt of the NSU John Vaughan Library to kick off different Earth Day events on campus, which is coordinated by NSU Libraries and Earth Day and the Sustainability Committee. In the tour, students not only learned about trees, but the history of the campus.
Threatt, who also serves as the chair of the NSU Library Certification and Sustainability committee, said trees play an integral part of campus life in Tahlequah. Last year, the event was rained out, so she said it felt refreshing to be back.
“We wanted to bring that back, because it is a nice way to literally take a break away from your day, and the campus is just beautiful. We wanted to celebrate trees because we are a designated tree campus,” said Threatt.
The tour took 12 students, faculty, and community members from the Sequoyah statue to Town Branch Creek, and along the way, they observed trees, landmarks, and structures.
Included with the tour, event coordinators had the chance to show off witness trees, which commemorate the lives of people and events.
“They tell stories. This one, this is in honor of a student who passed away. There’s also a small elm from the Oklahoma City bombing survivor elm,” said Hallman.
Witness trees are accompanied with plaques that tell a story. One tree, a white oak, which stands next to Centennial Plaza, commemorates Elijah Ray Wrigley, a freshman from Cherokee County who died in 2020.
“This is a white oak. It will be a large tree. It will be larger than any of these,” said Jefferson, pointing to neighboring trees.
Jefferson is the tree campus coordinator, so he is involved with maintaining the school’s certification with Tree Campus USA. One of his responsibilities is to assess the health of each tree and decide if it is time to knock one down. He wants to make sure the campus has more trees being planted than being cut down.
A post oak tree that was well-known by library goers, as it stood at its entrance bearing yellow leaves in the fall, was taken down in February 2021.
“It dates back to 128 years,” said Threatt. “It goes back to 1893. And it was at the south entrance of the John Vaughan Library. It was diseased, and hazardous in the walkway, so we had to take it down. It was always gorgeous. It is so sad that it was diseased.”
The tree has been cut into what arborists call “cookies” or cross sections of the tree trunk that illustrate how trees grow. Hallman and Jefferson are teaming up again on Wednesday, April 20, at the NSU Greenhouse to explain what tree “cookies” are from 1-2 p.m.
“Trees do make this campus special. It makes it more peaceful to walk through and mingle with, but they also generate oxygen for us. They also sequester carbon from the environment. They also retain moisture from the ground and soil, so they do a lot more than just look pretty,” said Jefferson.
Hallman said humans are a part of nature, and as natural beings, it is important to place oneself within the environment. An important part of understanding nature is taking steps to preserve it.
“In seeing our interconnection and interdependence with nature, we develop a sense of responsibility, reciprocity, and respect for the earth. Hopefully, this leads to becoming good stewards and guardians of nature,” said Hallman.
The public is invited to view three tree “cookies” that came from trees on campus at the front entrance of the John Vaughan Library. The “cookies,” the post oak, a white pine, and a swamp oak, will be on display throughout the Arbor Day events, and each “cookie” includes an exhibit label that details the tree’s story.
Hallman, Jefferson, and Threatt will hold another nature walk on Friday, April 29. The tour will take a different route to explore different areas of campus.
Check it out
For information on Arbor Day programming, contact Threatt at 918-444-3267.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.