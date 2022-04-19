Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Cloudy with showers likely late, and possibly a thunderstorm. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with showers likely late, and possibly a thunderstorm. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.