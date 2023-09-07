An Arcadia, Oklahoma, woman accused of child endangerment and aggravated driving under the influence, recently pleaded not guilty in Cherokee County District Court.
One felony count of child endangerment by driving under the influence and one misdemeanor count of aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol were filed against Shelly Michelle Peterson, 56, on Aug. 24, 2023.
According to court documents, on July 29, 2023, the defendant, while having a blood or breath alcohol concentration of .15, was operating a 2018 Ford F-150 truck while transporting a 6-year-old in the vehicle.
Peterson received a $5,000 bond and on Aug. 29, 2023, she pleaded not guilty.
The defendant is scheduled to appear in court for a felony sounding docket hearing at 10 a.m. on Nov. 15, 2023, with Special District Judge Gary Huggins presiding.
Peterson is represented by local attorney Rachel Dallis, while Assistant District Attorney Justin Vann is listed as representing the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.