Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be a contestant on a show like "Chopped" or "Iron Chef?"
Area 4-H members ages 8 to 19 had the opportunity to find out as part of the 4-H Food Showdown. The 4-H Food Showdown was held at 6 p.m. on Jan. 23 at the Cherokee County Community Building.
Obesity tends to be an epidemic in the U.S., and it continues to be a problem in Oklahoma. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, seven out of every 10 U.S. adults over the age of 20 are either overweight or obese. In all, the United States spends nearly $200 billion in annual health care costs related to obesity.
While it continues to be a big problem across the country, experts say the obesity epidemic is worse in some states. WalletHub researchers compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 29 key metrics, including obese and overweight population, sugary beverage consumption among adolescents, and obesity-related health care costs. Oklahoma came in sixth on the list. Researchers say residents in the Sooner State came in third for the highest percentage of obese adults in the country and came in fifth for the highest percentage of obese children. Oklahoma also came in fifth for the highest percentage of physically inactive adults and fifth for the highest percentage of adults with high cholesterol.
Improved health status of Oklahomans has the potential to advance the socio-economic development of the state. A healthy population leads to a more productive work force, and healthy children are in school more often and are better able to learn. Educational attainment is positively associated with both higher income and better health of individuals.
We hope to get more Cherokee County youth involved in 4-H along with getting more youth involved in preparing nutritious foods. This contest is a team participation event, with teams consisting of three or four members. The food categories are main dish, fruits and vegetables, breads and cereal, and nutritious snacks. All teams are assigned the same category and given the same secret ingredients. Category, secret ingredients and the clue is not announced until the start of the contest.
In the 4-H Food Showdown, teams received three mystery ingredients, access to a common pantry, and 30 minutes to create a delicious dish. The showdown concluded with participants presenting a short presentation to judges and they also sampled everyone's creations.
If you are not a member of 4-H, but would like to join, contact the extension office and enroll so that you can become a 4-H member of a local club. 4-H members have access to many more contests and events with many fun learning experiences for a lifetime.
For more information, or to schedule a program locally about financial management, nutrition, health and wellness, parenting education, or Oklahoma Home and Community Education, contact the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163.
Heather Winn is a family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.