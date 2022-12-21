Area Angel Tree programs wrapping up

Several area Angel Tree programs have recently wrapped up with donations and are now giving out gifts to kids in need.
The Angel Tree program at Northeastern State University helps provide extra Christmas presents to kids in Cherokee County. Individuals can “adopt” angels from the tree and pick out gifts based on the information and preferences on the tag.
Children under age 18 can request gifts through the NSU’s Angel Tree.
“We received 595 requests this year,” said Dr. Kendra Haggard, director of Student Engagement and Transitions at NSU. “We received 486 gifts and were able to fill the rest with money and toys that were donated.”
When a request is not fulfilled, Haggard said the office reaches out to the community to see if anyone has items or money to donate that will allow the requests to be fulfilled.
“Our goal is always to fulfill all requests,” she said.
Haggard said the project was a success.
“Most of the gifts were picked up on Dec. 8 and 9, but gifts are still being picked up this week,” she said.
The annual Cherokee Nation Angel Project assists Cherokee children ages 16 and under who fall within low-income guidelines and reside within the Cherokee Nation reservation.
“The Cherokee Nation has many reasons to be thankful, but it’s important we remember our Cherokee families who, for whatever reason, may be struggling financially this Christmas,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr in a recent press release.
The Cherokee Nation Angel Project has helped children in need for nearly 20 years and in 2021, provided nearly 3,000 children with gifts for the holiday.
“The Cherokee Nation Angel Project is an excellent example of how our citizens, employees and businesses continue to practice our long-held belief of gadugi, the Cherokee spirit of working together,” said Hoskin.
