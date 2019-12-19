In the midst of holiday giving, many people choose to give not just to friends and family, but to others in need or to organizations that help the community.
One local youth has given up part of her Christmas to assist others in need. Emilee Wright, 12, and her mother, Jenn Howell-Wright, have lived through hard times, and Emilee decided she wanted to help others.
"I thought it was very important that every child could have something for Christmas," said Emilee.
She wanted to fill stockings for others, and with the help of donations and budgeting, 200 stockings have been filled for people of all ages in shelters, as well as the homeless. The duo has even begun the process of starting a nonprofit, Voices of the Silenced, and hopes to do something special each holiday for those in need.
"She has turned her hurt and pain into helping other people," said Howell-Wright. "It's helped her to look outside of herself and reach out. She went through a lot of effort and learned to manage her money and buy in bulk."
Stockings have already been distributed to Help In Crisis, random people on the streets, and will be dropped off at Tahlequah Day Center Thursday.
While this season brings numerous "drives" - toys, food, coats, or items for elders - all nonprofit organizations can use monetary donations.
Rev. Matthew D. Franks, lead pastor at Tahlequah United Methodist Church, encourages people to speak with their home churches or nearby faith communities and ask if they have a fund that helps out community members.
"Our church has a helping hands fund that helps with emergency utility assistance and other items. For our church, this fund gets used a lot throughout the year and by December is pretty depleted," said Franks. "Any money we get that is designated toward the helping hands' fund makes a difference."
At Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity, monetary donations to help ensure low-income families have a simple, decent place to live are welcome any time, according to Linda Cheatham, executive director.
Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit Christian Housing Ministry that builds and repairs houses for selected and qualified low- and very low-income families.
"All Habitat houses must have funds raised to buy the building supplies. It is not a free house, but rather a low-cost, low-interest mortgage that is affordable, with no profit applied," said Cheatham.
Cheatham urges those wanting to receive a tax deduction for 2019 to donate money by Dec. 31, but other items are always accepted for the nonprofit to raise funds.
"Donations of gently used clothing and shoes can be taken to the ReStore Rack, 12 Plaza South, behind the post office. Gently used furniture or equipment can be taken to the Restore Home Improvement Store, 198 W. First St., during working hours, which are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday," said Cheatham.
The average taxpayer can give up to $500 in non-cash donations, such as clothing and housewares, before they have to itemize, according to Jennifer Schmitzer, registered tax return preparer at Williams & Williams CPA.
Schmitzer said that to qualify for a tax deduction, monetary contributions need to be made to 501(c)(3) nonprofits, and no items can be received in return.
This includes monies "donated" for a benefit meal or to get a at a pie at an auction. Schmitzer said some people may write one check for a benefit dinner, for example, and include a donation on it, but mark on the memo line the amount for the donation.
Schmitzer said when they are counting donations at her church, they have to check the postmarks on the envelopes, because one could be Dec. 31 and another Jan. 2. The first one would be deposited for 2019, and the other for 2020.
Schmitzer said most charities will send out contribution letters to donors.
"Keep the letters from whoever you are donating to for seven years," she said.
If no letter is received, the donor should keep the canceled check, or, if donating online, print off the confirmation information.
The standard deductions for 2019 are: individual, $12,200; head of household, $18,350; and married or surviving spouse, $24,400. For 2020, they will be: individual, $12,400; head of household, $18,650; and married or surviving spouse, $24,800.
