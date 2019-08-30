Members of the Tahlequah Fire Department will be among the volunteers collecting money Saturday morning for the Muscular Dystrophy Association's annual Boot Drive.
The boot drive is a group effort of the Cherokee County Firefighter Association that includes Chicken Creek, Cookson, Gideon, Hulbert, Illinois River, Keys, Lowrey, Norwood, Peggs, Sparrow Hawk, Tahlequah, Welling and Woodall volunteer departments.
"We have a lot of donors believe that they are donating to the fire department. However, 100 percent of collection goes to MDA," said TFD Capt. Mark Whittmore, chairman of Tahlequah/Cherokee County MDA Boot Drive.
In 2017, the departments reached a record high of $25,615 in donations, and last year, they received $23,333. Firefighters will be walking and collecting during the Cherokee National Holiday parade.
"Our success is due to the Cherokee Nation Holiday weekend traffic and the group efforts of the firefighters willing to stand on the streets and raise money for those who have a muscular dystrophy disease and hope for research for a cure," said Whittmore.
Firefighters will start collecting from 8 a.m. and finish up about 2 p.m. at the intersection of East Downing and Bertha Parker Bypass, Muskogee Avenue and the Bypass, and the U.S. Highway 62 and State Highway 82 junction within the city limits of Tahlequah.
Hulbert, Keys and Norwood fire departments will be collecting in their districts as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.