Area groups awarded Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grants

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Historical Society has announced grant recipients through the new Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program.
Local organizations awarded grants include: Cherokee Heritage Center, Friends of the Murrell Home, Goingsnake District Heritage Association, and the city of Wagoner.
A total of just over $410,000 in grant funds will be distributed, with projects ranging from collections care and exhibit development to strategic planning and educational programming.
"We are very pleased with how well this first cycle of the Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program has gone," said Nicole Harvey, grants administrator. "Both the variety of projects and the number of applications submitted show that this program is not only necessary, but a game changer for the future of collecting, preserving and sharing Oklahoma history in local communities across the state."
The Cherokee Heritage Center has been awarded $8,100 for the development of a new strategic plan with the help of a facilitator. The development of a comprehensive strategic plan is vital to the long-term success of any organization. A strategic plan will address the organization's mission statement, long-range planning and an action plan for accomplishing its goals.
"The Oklahoma Historical Society continues to serve as a valuable partner for the Cherokee Heritage Center, and the Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant is just one more example of its unwavering support," said Brenda Partain, interim executive director. "Cherokee history is Oklahoma history, and we couldn’t be more thankful for the dedication of the Oklahoma Historical Society in collecting, preserving and sharing that history with the world."
The Friends of the Murrell Home has received $7,782 to help fund the Hunter's Home Heritage Livestock Program. The grant funds will purchase supplies necessary to build a sheep program at Hunter's Home, including items necessary for shearing, range management and preventative care. It will also help create a fiber arts program.
"The mission statement of our organization states that we shall support and promote the Hunter's Home Historic Site and its related interests for the purpose of historical preservation," said Joyce Varner, president of the Friends of the Murrell Home. "The Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant providing for the sheep program will make it possible to carry out our mission statement."
The Goingsnake District Heritage Association, in Westville, has been awarded $5,000 for a programming technology upgrade that will enhance the organization's main form of serving the public: its public monthly meetings. In an effort to better serve the community and possibly reach a larger audience, the association will purchase equipment to allow presentations to integrate more technology and also allow for presentations to be put online.
"Receiving a grant from the Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program will be of great assistance to the Goingsnake District Heritage Association in furthering our mission to provide historical research and educational programming regarding the history of the Cherokee Nation," said David Hampton, vice president of the association.
Wagoner has been awarded $20,000 to acquire a collection from Shirle Lamb Williams, who is a descendant of Wagoner's earliest settlers. The collection includes artifacts and photos from the late 1800s and early 1900s, as well as archival items such as the first city treasurer's book.
The Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program is a grants-in-aid program offered by the Oklahoma Historical Society with a goal of encouraging the collection, preservation and sharing of Oklahoma history at the grassroots level in all parts of the state. Open to tribal and municipal governments and not-for-profit historical organizations located in Oklahoma and registered with the Oklahoma secretary of state, this grants program offers funding ranging from $1,000 to $20,000 for projects focused on collections, exhibits and programming.
For more information, visit www.okhistory.org/grants.
