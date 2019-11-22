Area organizations, churches, and businesses are offering ways to give back to the community this holiday season.
Crescent Valley Feeds Tahlequah is set for Sunday, Nov. 24, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Cherokee County Community Building, 908 S. College Ave. The event is free and all are welcome.
29Eleven Church, 3229 S. Muskogee Ave., is hosting a Turkey Giveaway Monday, Nov. 25, at 7 p.m. On a first-come, first-served basis, 120 frozen turkeys and sides will be given away to community members.
First State Bank of Tahlequah is holding a food drive for Zoe Institute's Hands of Grace Warehouse. Bring nonperishable food items or hygiene products, such as shampoo/conditioner, toothbrushes and toothpaste, deodorant, soap etc. by the main office, 1111 S. Muskogee Ave., by Wednesday, Nov. 27.
The Tahlequah Area Coalition for the Homeless Thanksgiving Dinner is set for 5 p.m. on Nov. 28 in the First United Methodist Church Activities Building. Food donations and volunteers are needed. A link to sign up is on www.facebook.com/groups/TahlequahAreaCoalitionfortheHomeless.
Meet a Need November is held at Tahlequah Lumber, 1707 S. Park Hill Road. Donations for the Tahlequah Public Schools Food Pantry and Backpack programs are being accepted through the end of the month. For each five items donated, community members will receive a $5 Tahlequah Lumber gift card. Suggested items include: peanut butter, boxed dinners, snack crackers, granola bars, and canned items. Cash donations will also be accepted. Backpacks packed with food go home with more than 100 students in need on weekends and over holidays.
The 5C’s car club Toy Run is scheduled for Dec. 1 at 2 p.m. Participants will meet at Norris Park and drive to New Life Church. Attendees should bring unwrapped gifts which will be donated to local children.
Northeastern State University Athletics will hold the fifth annual RiverHawks Toy Toss at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 5 at the NSU Men's Basketball game versus Newman University.
All attendees are encouraged to bring a new stuffed animal or toy to toss onto the court at halftime. All toys will be collected and donated to Cherokee/Adair County Toys for Tots.
