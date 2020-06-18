Pete Patel, CEO of Promise Hotels and area resident, is meeting with Gov. Kevin Stitt and other Oklahoma business owners at the White House this afternoon for a roundtable discussion with President Trump on the reopening of America’s small businesses.
Stitt will also be joined by Lori Burson, an Oklahoma City restauranteur and owner of Stella Modern Italian Cuisine.
The event will be held at 2 p.m., according to a press release from Congressman Markwayne Mullin's office. The White House is live streaming the event on WhiteHouse.gov/live or via the White House YouTube.
Patel owns the Holiday Inn Express in Tahlequah, as well as the Tru by Hilton hotel that will open soon at the Cherokee Nation casino complex, south of town. Patel has spoken to the Daily Press about the challenges of remaining open during the pandemic, and has discussed protocols for keeping customers safe.
Trump is due in Tulsa for a campaign rally Saturday – the first live rally for his re-election bid. It is expected to the the largest such gathering in Oklahoma history and is staged at the BOK.
Though Trump initially discouraged wearing masks and social distancing at this event, his staff has since agreed to hand out masks. Oklahoma is one of a handful of states where COVID-19 infection rates have suddenly spiked. Health officials have expressed concern about the safety of rally attendees.
Meanwhile, Tulsans are also preparing for a weekend of celebration for Juneteenth, a day honoring the end of slavery in the U.S. Commemorations are also slated as the anniversary of the Tulsa Race Riot of 1921 approaches. As many as 300 may have died during the riot.
CNHI staffers – among them the Daily Press' Grant Crawford – are expected to be in the media pool for Trump's visit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.