Area lawmakers prioritize public education funding

Area legislators discussed multiple topics at the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Legislative Focus gathering Friday, including education and how much money public school officials can expect to see come their way.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee; State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah; State Rep. Chris Sneed, R-Muskogee; and David Hardin, R-Stilwell, were present to answer questions from the public. Each indicated that public education should remain a priority during the legislative session.
In his budget proposal for fiscal year 2021, Gov. Kevin Stitt has urged legislators to increase the Oklahoma Equal Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit from $5 million to $30 million. The program allows for people to claim a tax credit to pay for tuition at private schools. Meanwhile, State Sen. Dave Rader, R-Tulsa, and State Rep. Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, have authored Senate Bill 407, which, if passed, would put the extra $25 million into the voucher program.
Each of the Cherokee County-area legislators stated they were against giving vouchers for charter schools.
"I'm dead against vouchers," said Meredith. "We need to put our money into public schools. The kids deserve it. We need to keep looking at ways to put money into the formula every time we get a chance. So I will not be voting for vouchers; I will be voting to help our public schools every single time."
The Oklahoma Education Association has come out against the proposed measure, as it claims it would take money away from public education. A former educator and chair of the appropriations subcommittee on education, Pemberton said he's not against people attending private schools, but he doesn't think tax dollars should go towards private schools.
"It's a tax credit for those that want to take their kids to a private school," said Pemberton. "That's just basically taking dollars out of the public pot and putting those dollars towards private education. I've come out against it solidly and we've been able to defeat it as a rural caucus. I'm sure we'll have to fight again this year. Even though the governor has come out for it, I don't think that's going to sway us at all."
Advocates for the measure have argued that the increase to the Equal Opportunity Scholarship program would allow for more low-income children to attend the school of their choice, and have pointed out that the Legislature has invested more than $600 million into public education over the last two years.
According to the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs, Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said S.B. 407 should receive support from Senate members this year.
"The bottom line is we want to make sure every Oklahoma child, regardless of zip code or household income, has access to a quality education," Treat told the OCPA. "And our public schools do an amazing job educating most Oklahomans. And there are some kids that are stuck in situations, through no fault of their own, that we want to make sure that they have the best opportunity of succeeding they can. And I think that's what's driving Opportunity Scholarship."
However, area lawmakers at the Tahlequah Legislative Focus would rather see an increase greater than the $11.7 million for public education that Stitt has proposed for 2021, instead of the $25 million increase to the tax credit program.
"We spent two years bringing education up where to it should have been," said Hardin "You can't bring that to this point and then walk off and leave it, and say, 'Well, they're good now. They're satisfied and we'll come back in a few years and we'll deal with it then.' We need to keep, every year, funding this."
Legislators have admitted that Oklahoma won't have as much money to appropriate for the various state agencies as it did last year. Pemberton said that is due to a decrease in gross production taxes.
But while the Legislature won't have the same amount of dollars to spread around, Pemberton said the state does have some cash, as well as access to the Revenue Stabilization Fund.
"We've already talked about how we might have to use some of that stabilization dollars in order to plug the hole while we have this issue between the tribes [and Gov. Stitt] over the compact - if the governor is not going to accept or receive those dollars," he said. "But, at the same time, we did not meet the trigger to roll $200 million into the stabilization fund this year as we thought we did. That is gross production dollars that roll into that savings account. So, actually, we have a couple of hundreds million dollars that we can use for different functions."
Out of the money the state does have, Stitt would like to see $100 million of it go into the stabilization fund to protect current funding levels for education. While Pemberton said the amount of funding that will go to towards education is still up in the air, he predicted "a battle" between the Legislature and governor, and pointed out that the Legislature still writes the budget.
"Last year we had an issue with the governor," Pemberton said. "We had a $600 million carryover and he wanted a flat budget and put all $600 million away, originally. Obviously, we had to give him a lesson that the state Constitution says that the legislature writes the budget; the governor doesn't write the budget."
