The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the first Legislative Focus gathering of this session Friday, when area lawmakers visited Go Ye Village to discuss their priorities during the legislative session and answer questions from the public.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee; State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah; State Rep. Chris Sneed, R-Muskogee; and David Hardin, R-Stilwell, were present for the briefing. The group of legislators discussed a variety of topics, including what they plan to tackle this legislative session and also debated how the state should work to improve health care.
Pemberton said the three big issues he wants to see addressed are the state budget; Gov. Kevin Stitt's health care proposal, SoonerCare 2.0; and the ongoing conflict between the governor and tribal nations regarding the state gaming compact. He said the Legislature does not have a lot of input in the gaming compact issue, but at the same time, "it ties up a lot of money, especially since the governor has chosen to take the dollars that are sent to the state from tribal nations and put it in a trust fund and tying up about $13 million a month for an extended period of time."
"Hopefully, since the federal judge has put them in mediation, we'll begin to have some good discussions and go back to the table," Pemberton said. "And, hopefully, in the next few months we'll have something worked out so that we can make sure that we have steady flows of our revenue."
Meredith said the expansion of Medicaid and the tribal compact dilemma are two of the biggest issues he wants to see addressed. He also has plans to help protect NeoHealth's funding and to allow for Northeastern State University Police to receive increased benefits.
"I have a bill from last year that will help their police officers go into the 20-year retirement system for law enforcement," he said. "I think we're going to try and get the deputies in there this year, and right after that, we're going to go with the university - NSU."
Sneed plans on working on legislation to stop surprise medical billing, as well as a bill that would give tax credits to primary care physicians who want to offer provider care in rural Oklahoma communities. He's also working on a right-to-shop bill.
"Within that bill, what you would be able to do is you own your health care policy, so you would be able to pick which provider you want to go see and give them your benefits," he said. "The Legislature, about 20-25 years ago, passed some legislation that allowed you guys to do that, but what this bill will actually do is kind of put some teeth into that particular language and back it up."
Like the other legislators, Hardin would also like to see an end to the state gaming compact issue. He's also working to pass a bill that would lessen the burden on sheriff's offices when they perform evictions.
"I ran a bill that passed committee the other day for Cleveland County that is going to relieve the sheriff of any burdens when they do an eviction, as far as cleaning up that property," Hardin said. "That's going to go back to the landowner, which it should go to the landowner anyway."
The legislators were asked about how they plan to address health care during the session. Meredith took the first opportunity to speak and said the state should expand Medicaid. While Stitt recently announced a health care plan that would take advantage of President Donald Trump's Healthy Adult Opportunity, which allows states to apply for block grants to cover low-income adults, Meredith said Oklahoma should not be the first state to jump on board with the alternative plan.
"I understand some of the concerns the other side has on it, but it's something that we need to go in and have an actual conversation about - not go to Washington, D.C., and be a guinea pig for whatever we have coming out. We'll be the first state in the nation to try this if we do it," said Meredith, referring to the HAO plan. "Oklahoma doesn't need to be a guinea pig; Oklahoma needs to be on the forefront."
Instead, Meredith wants to see Oklahoma expand Medicaid by accepting roughly $900 million in federal funding. In that scenario, Oklahoma would be responsible for putting up around $100 million each year it accepted the federal government's dollars. Oklahomans will have a chance to vote on whether they would like to see the state utilize a traditional expansion or if it should be expanded legislatively, as State Question 802 is expected to on ballot sometime in 2020, although Stitt has not yet set a date for it.
Sneed said he's against Medicaid expansion, but not against offering increased access to health care. He said he's been working with people to consider an Accountable Care Organizations model, which he said is another form of Stitt's managed health care proposal. He and Hardin both said they are concerned about the possibility of the federal government cutting the amount appropriated for the state's Medicaid and Oklahoma being left to foot the bill.
"It's a great deal - 90 percent and we pay 10 percent," said Hardin. "But is there a guarantee in that? If we can get the federal government to write us a note and say, 'We guarantee this; we will do this for the rest of our life. To the end of time we will guarantee 90 percent,' then I'm with Rep. Meredith. Let's get it done, but you can't get that. We don't know. They could drop back to 50 percent, to 70 [percent], [or] they could just cut it out."
Pemberton said he is not for a managed health care system, because he said it could run a lot Oklahomans out of business. He also pointed out that the governor's plan would accept the federal funding, but the difference is that "the ballot initiative will put it in the constitution and we will draw those dollars down [from] the Obamacare plan, but we have no control at all over how those dollars are spent."
"The governor's plan would draw it down, but at the same time we would request waivers," said Pemberton. "It will not go into the state constitution, so it statutorily can be modified and be flexible. It would be an Oklahoma plan."
