HULBERT – Hulbert Community Library scared up its first ghost hunt on Oct. 24.
Julie Poor, branch manager for Hulbert Community Library and Q.B. Boydstun Library in Fort Gibson, said the facility has eight ghosts hidden throughout its bookshelves, walls, and displays.
The objective is for participants to find each ghost and mark on a scavenger hunt form indicating where they found the hidden ghoul. While the purpose of the hunt is for participants to win prizes, making the community aware of the library is one of the main reasons Poor decided to create the activity.
“We always want a way to bring people into the library and make the community aware that we are here,” said Poor.
Poor said the reasoning for the ghosts being displayed in various parts of the library is to help show participants the different areas and resources available. She also said this activity also helps give her an opportunity to introduce herself to the community as the new branch manager.
“Anybody can come and do it,” said Poor. “Families can come in and participate together in this. It’s really for anybody who wants to come to the library and do a fun activity and get some candy or something.”
Kate Gibson, Hulbert Community Library clerk, believes the activity brings people in by just being a fun activity and incentive for participants.
“They have that mind of like, ‘Oh, now I know what the library looks like and who’s there and what’s available,’” said Gibson. “Hopefully, they can learn a little bit more about our services, because there’s a lot more to it than just books.”
Gibson said the reason for displaying the ghosts all throughout the library is to encourage participants to explore several parts of the building.
Q.B. Boydstun Library in Fort Gibson and Hulbert Community Library are both participating in the ghost hunt to entice more people in the doors of their buildings.
Jade Atchley, a library clerk at Q.B. Boydstun Library, said the activity is the same at both locations, except Fort Gibson’s has named its ghosts to help identify them.
“We gave them all names starting with Q since we are the Q.B. Boydstun Library,” said Atchley.
Atchley said even though they have only had a few participants, all age groups have participated. She said this is due to the ghost hunt just starting, and the inclement weather. The Q.B. Boydstun Library, like many others, has been working to try to promote interest in the library and its resources.
“Ever since COVID-19, numbers have dropped off and since then, everything we do is to try to get people back into the library,” said Atchley.
Individuals wanting to get involved with a ghost hunt just have to go to a participating library during operating hours and ask for a ghost hunting sheet.
