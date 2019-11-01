From staff reports
MAYES COUNTY - Deputies with the Mayes County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man accused of beating his girlfriend to death with a hammer.
On Oct. 31, deputies were called to a residence on 7407 N. Highway 20/82 on a report of a man who allegedly killed his girlfriend the previous night.
Kimmy Jo Stipes, 52, Spavinaw, was found dead, along with evidence of a violent crime, in the residence. Harvey Dale Murphy, 37, Salina, was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder.
MCSO asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for assistance with the case. The body was sent to the Tulsa Medical Examiner's Office to determine the actual cause of death.
