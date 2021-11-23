A Sequoyah County man was found guilty of murder in Indian Country by a federal jury.
An indictment alleged that Joseph Allen Hernandez, 34, killed his mother, Audrey Hernandez, and grandmother, Francis Wright, by covering them with accelerant and setting them on fire on June 5, 2019.
The slayings happened in a trailer house in Marble City, and both victims told emergency responders it was Hernandez who had set them on fire.
The victims later died, and Hernandez was found guilty of two counts of murder and one count of arson.
The charges arose from a probe by the Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
District Judge Charles B. Goodwin presided over the trial and ordered the completion of a presentence report. Hernandez was remanded to custody pending the imposition of sentencing.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Warren and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jarrod Leaman prosecuted the case.
