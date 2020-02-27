A Stilwell man was injured when he crashed his truck after a medical incident.
On Feb. 27, Nicholas Jordan, 26, was southbound on Tiney Road, about six miles northeast of Stilwell, when he suffered a medical incident. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, the situation caused Jordan to go off the roadway and strike a tinhorn and a large tree.
Jordan was airlifted to Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville, Arkansas, where he was admitted in critical condition with internal and external trunk injuries.
The report said the weather was clear at the time of the crash. The cause was due to the medical incident, and Jordan was wearing his seatbelt.
