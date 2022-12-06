A Stilwell man was injured in a motorcycle crash Tuesday morning in Adair County.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Bobby Jones, 38, was operating a 2006 Yamaha motorcycle westbound on 816 Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and laid the bike down. Jones was taken to Stilwell Memorial Hospital before being transported to OSU Medical Center in Tulsa with leg injuries.
The OHP said Jones’ unsafe speed was the cause of the crash, and he was wearing a helmet.
