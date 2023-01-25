From staff reports
A 75-year-old Sallisaw man was killed in a fiery two-vehicle crash in Sequoyah County.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, David Mobley was driving a 2011 Dodge truck on Interstate 40, three miles west of Muldrow, on Jan. 20 when he rear-ended a 2021 Volkswagen Atlas driven by Kristie Hardbarger, 43, of Sallisaw.
The Dodge truck left the roadway, struck a cable barrier, and traveled 120 yards down the barrier before it came to a stop. The truck ignited and burned completely. Mobley was pronounced dead by Pafford EMS personnel from massive injuries.
According to the OHP, the condition of both Mobley and Hardbarger and the cause of the crash are under investigation.
