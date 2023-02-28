Area man shares fascination with 'giraffe houses'

STILWELL – A presentation on “Endangered Ozark Giraffe” didn't describe a ruminant artiodactyl mammal. Rather, it's a type of rock work on many homes in this region, and these days, those structures are becoming few and far between.
The entertaining program was given by Steve Garrett during the Feb. 16 meeting of the Adair County Historical and Genealogical Association at the Depot at 6 p.m.
Members and visitors alike were treated to a slideshow featuring many structures with the style and a humorous presentation by Garrett, who has become fascinated by these buildings as sort of a hobby.
“I’m so interested in these homes with the giraffe style design; one of the reasons I started a podcast was to tell this story,” Garrett said.
He just recorded his 100th podcast.
These rock homes were built in the early 1900s until the Depression, and the design fell out of use after World War II.
Garrett fell in love with them in the '80s.
He’s found the design, as he described it, “where the Great Plains, Ozark Mountains and Indian Territory collide.”
Technology allowed for the new rock design.
“When Portland Cement came out with faster-drying cement, it allowed for this type of rock work,” said Garrett.
He recalled one of his own experiences with rocks as a kid.
“The Garrett family, like many families, would have kids pick up rocks and put them in a stack. Usually we would eventually build walls,” he said.
On one occasion, the boys were helping their dad, Frank.
“Dad said, ‘Don’t write your name in the cement.’ My brother Neal not only wrote his name, but put some dashes and drew a rainbow over it. It was quite a work of art. Dad came over, looked at it and took the trowel and smoothed it over,” he said, demonstrating with his arms the swoosh of the trowel.
Houses, churches and schools in the program included the Castle in Tahlequah, and a church at Zion.
“Craftsman style of architecture came along about that time, and you find a lot of those homes with the rock exterior,” he said.
Stones are often that same orange color as a giraffe. There are many textures and styles, some have raised mortar and other the rocks are outlined in black paint as a design choice. A home in Missouri has broad, white mortar.
“That must have taken a lot of time to paint around each rock,” he said.
Sandstone was cheap and plentiful throughout the Ozarks and was a great moisture barrier.
“It was so popular the process to construct was included in Extension Services bulletins in the Ozarks region,” Garrett said.
Flower designs are featured on some homes.
Before the bypass was built in Stilwell, homes with any historical value were marked, including giraffe houses, he said.
“Stilwell must have been rife with them back in the day,” said Garrett.
He showed a few shells of homes still standing.
“See that? No doors or windows, but the rocks are still there,” he said.
Many of the homes are still standing; some are two-story, and the way people created those is impressive, he said.
“A lot of people see us as hillbillies, but I say, 'see what us hillbillies are capable of?'” he said.
Adair County is like no other, he said.
“Growing up in Adair County prepares you for living in Adair County, and outside of this place, they just don’t believe it’s real. When I tell stories about Swede Worley or Buzzy Hume, they don’t believe me,” he said.
The unique qualities are what make it home.
“It’s the people and unique things here that make us who we are, like the giraffe houses. It’s a magical place like no other, and these are the things that make it magical to me,” Garrett said.
Attendees seemed equally fascinated by Garrett and the giraffe houses.
“He’s a local boy who came back home and makes these connections, and how unique this place was, but didn’t realize it until he came back home,” Bobbie Martin said.
From Watts, Skip Pickle said he and Garrett have been friends a long time.
“I listen to his podcasts and he knows a lot of great stories and the vernacular. I love getting that kind of insight,” Pickle said.
James King likes history and saw Garrett was going to speak.
“I enjoyed hearing how the work was done. I was raised here but didn’t know it was a phenomena in this area,” said King.
