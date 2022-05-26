Area man who killed wife, shot stepdaughter in prison for life

Three and a half years ago, an Adair County man was on the run for two days before he was taken into custody for murdering his wife and shooting his stepdaughter.
On Sept. 6, 2018, Adair County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call from Aubrey Johnson III, who reported his wife and an 8-year-old child had been shot at their Christie residence.
Deputies found Goulanv Johnson with a single gunshot wound to the head. The woman was airlifted to Washington Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The child was airlifted to a Tulsa hospital and was admitted in stable condition. She told authorities she had witnessed her stepfather shoot her mother during an argument.
The girl said she called out to her mother, and that’s when Johnson shot her in the mouth. Johnson called 911 before he took the girl to his grandparents' house, and transported a baby to his sister’s house.
The Adair County Sheriff’s Office, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Marshal Service and several other agencies actively searched for Johnson, and they considered him to be armed and dangerous.
Johnson was at large when a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was taken into custody two days after he shot and killed his wife. He was denied bond after he initially pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
Johnson appeared in court on March 26, 2019, and pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. The charge of assault and battery with a deadly weapon was dismissed.
Jonson was sentenced to life without parole after his plea.
