Area man who pleaded guilty to raping teen gets 20 years

A Muskogee man who pleaded guilty to rape and was sentenced to 20 years to the Department of Corrections, with nine years suspended.
On Aug. 15, 2020, a Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the courthouse to meet with a woman in regard to a child molestation complaint. The mother of the victim said she learned her daughter was raped the previous night by a 23-year-old man. The deputy contacted Help In Crisis and Investigator Ryan Robison.
According to the sheriff’s report, a 12-year-old girl said she met Cody Elijah Huskey from a “quick add” on Snapchat.
“She denied having any mutual friend with Huskey. She stated Friday, Aug. 14, they discussed Huskey coming to her residence in Cherokee County,” the report stated.
The girl admitted she sneaked out of her house and met Huskey on her neighbor’s property. She said that after she got into Huskey’s vehicle, they had intercourse.
On Aug. 16, a deputy and Investigator Ryan Robison met with Huskey at his house in Muskogee. Robison read Huskey his Miranda rights when Huskey’s father walked in and said his son wasn’t going to talk with investigators without an attorney. Robison stopped the interview and placed Huskey under arrest.
The vehicle the victim described as being the one Huskey drove that was parked in the driveway. Huskey’s father allowed deputies to briefly look into the vehicle, where deputies found an open box of condoms. Robison said it was the same brand of condom wrapper found close to where the incident took place.
At the patrol unit, Huskey agreed to speak with deputies without his father present. Huskey admitted meeting the girl on Snapchat, but said she had "added" him.
“He stated she told him she was 12 years old. He stated he told her he would only be friends with her and that was it,” Robison said in the report. “He stated they sent each other pictures, but stated they were not nude pictures.”
Huskey said the girl met him on the neighbor’s property in the vehicle, where they kissed. Huskey claimed the girl pulled down his shorts and he tried to stop her because of her age, but she wouldn’t listen. Huskey admitted he had sex with her.
District Attorney Jack Thorp filed charges of first-degree rape and forcible sodomy against Huskey.
Huskey waived a jury trial Dec. 15, 2022 and pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to 20 year to the DOC with nine years suspended and he must register as a sex offender.
In September 2020, Huskey was arrested in Muskogee after a 16-year-old girl came forward with information. The affidavit stated Huskey arranged a meeting with two minor girls to give them alcohol. Huskey met with the teens and gave them three bottles of alcohol.
“The suspect used force to detain one of the minor females in his vehicle and forced her to have ... intercourse with him,” the document said. “The minor female feared for her life as she was held against her will and raped.”
Huskey was charged with first-degree rape in Muskogee County and was slated to appear in court March 10, but that was determined before he pleaded in Cherokee County District Court.
