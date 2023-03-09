Area mask policies vary; 39 new cases in county

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported an increase of 2,612 COVID-19 cases in statewide since Feb. 26, with 39 new cases in Cherokee County, but no new deaths.
Masks are still required at many medical facilities in the area.
“Masks are only required for visitors if they are symptomatic,” said Cheri Oglesbee, registered nurse and infection control officer at NHS.
The policy is the same at NHS Urgent Care.
“All patients and visitors are asked to mask if they have any signs or symptoms of COVID at all,” said Oglesbee.
An updated version Cherokee Nation's COVID-19 policies is always available to view online at health.cherokee.org.
"At Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings Hospital, the Emergency Pandemic Visitor Policy is updated frequently to reflect trends," said the Cherokee Nation Communications team said in a recent statement.
The tribe currently offers walk-ins COVID-19 vaccinations at all of its outpatient health centers from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
OSDH reported on March 9 that 4,986 cases were active. The Provisional Death Count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for Health Statistics was 17,972.
The seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases was 374. Oklahoma has now listed 1,290,929 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020.
On March 9, Cherokee County was listed by the OSDH as having logged 17,565 positive cases since the pandemic started. The total number of deaths for the county still stands at 166.
The CDC reported Thursday that the level of community transmission for Cherokee County stands at the low level, or the "green zone.”
Residents can register at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment. For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.htm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.