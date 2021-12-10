When health concerns arose back in 2019 for frontman Evan Felker, the Turnpike Troubadours took an unexpected hiatus from touring and recording. But the popular Red Dirt band recently announced they're back together, and fans are thrilled.
The band is already scheduling concerts, one of which will be held in Morrison, Colorado, at Red Rocks on May 14, 2022. Rian Cragar is the owner of A Bloom Flowers here in Tahlequah, and she's a huge fan of the band – and one of the few to have snared tickets to a return appearance.
"I think it was an understandable and respectable hiatus. I'm so excited to get to see them get back together and be the Turnpike we all know and love. Getting the tickets was such an adrenaline rush. I had laptops and phones up, trying to get them. I definitely screamed and jumped up and down like I had won the lottery, which to most Red Dirt and Turnpike fans, this was the lottery," said Cragar. "The concert is on my birthday, so I am beyond excited to get to celebrate it with my best friends with my favorite band at one of my bucket list venues!"
The Turnpike Troubadours include band members Felker; R.C. Edwards, the bassist; drummer Gabriel Pearson; guitarist Ryan Engleman; Hank Early on steel guitar and accordion; and fiddle player Kyle Nix.
In an exclusive interview with Rolling Stone magazine, published last week, Edwards and others explained the reason for the band's suspension: He needed to get sober. He did that by 2020, and he and his wife welcomed a baby in January. And now, as Nix quipped: "We're getting the band back together!"
During the break, some of the band members continued to play music in other projects. Edwards, for example, branched out with a band called RC & The Ambers. The band played a sold-out show at Cain's Ballroom on Dec. 4.
One of the members of RC & Edwards, Justin Kay, plays mandolin for the band. He shed light on why members of Turnpike Troubadours just couldn't stay away from music during the pause, which led to the creation of bands like RC & The Ambers.
"I feel like we contribute music that allows people to let their guard down, have a good time. Introspect. Musicians provide a very tangible service to the community. Keeps us all a little more sane," said Kay, "I can't speak for all the bandmates, but I feel like we are heavily inspired by the more eclectic Americana sound. Honestly, it just seems to be what comes out of us naturally."
The music seems to be a huge source of connection for the artists.
"We are all Turnpike super-fans. We all want our friends to succeed and reap the rewards of all the hard work they've put in. You'll still be able to see the Ambers down the road," said Kay. "Our story is still in its infancy, as far as I'm concerned. We all love this too much not to keep on keepin' on."
While the return of the Turnpike Troubadours will mean some changes for the bands developed during their hiatus, RC & The Ambers doesn't plan on going anywhere.
"RC & the Ambers are here to stay. I was just as sad about the hiatus as the next guy. Still, my life would've been entirely different without it. To say I'm thankful for the opportunities Turnpike's hiatus provided would be a huge understatement," said Kay. "Our schedule will have to be shared with Turnpike's, so a dip in live performances is an obvious result."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.