Area nonprofit foundation launches to protect Oklahoma children, elders

A new nonprofit foundation has launched with the goal of helping children and elders throughout northeastern Oklahoma.
The Fite For The Forgotten Generations Foundation is a newly created 501(c)(3) organization with the goal of making every voice heard in standing against child and elder abuse and establishing unity within area communities.
"There are many people, both young and old, that are hurting in our communities," said Dyllon Fite, president and creator of the organization. "My goal is to turn this organization into one that can help two generations that sadly are often forgotten in our society: our children and our elders. We want to be known as the organization that stands up for them and their needs."
Many communities around the world and nationwide have been hit hard during the past year with the COVID-19 pandemic, and Oklahoma communities are no exception. Some of the communities within northeastern Oklahoma have seen an increase in substance abuse, anxiety, depression, and solitude. During difficult times, parents may struggle to keep jobs and the family operational, often leading to added stress for what has been termed the "sandwich generation," meaning the generation that has both young children and elderly parents to care for while working and taking care of other family and personal needs.
Fite said that strong families make for strong communities, and that his goal for the foundation is to help strengthen the community by strengthen the family.
"I saw this a lot while on the campaign trail," Fite said. "During the past year, many people have been displaced, and I wanted to do something that would help families and communities."
Although new, the foundation is already working hard and finding ways to help those in need and helping to keep culture and traditions alive.
"We are already laying the groundwork to help in these efforts, and we welcome anyone who would like to visit and be a part of improving the lives of people within this area of northeastern Oklahoma," said Fite.
For more information about the foundation, contact Fite at 918-822-1145.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.