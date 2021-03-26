Weather permitting, north and southbound State Highway 82 will be narrowed to one lane with a temporary signal in place at East 620 Road in Mayes County through Monday evening for a Oklahoma Department of Transportation pavement repair project.
This area is approximately one mile north of the Cherokee/Mayes county line. Drivers should plan ahead for extra travel time in this area.
Check www.oktraffic.org for real-time traffic information, or visit www.odot.org.
