Weather permitting, north and southbound State Highway 82 will be narrowed to one lane with a temporary signal in place at East 620 Road in Mayes County through Monday evening for a Oklahoma Department of Transportation pavement repair project.

This area is approximately one mile north of the Cherokee/Mayes county line. Drivers should plan ahead for extra travel time in this area.

Check www.oktraffic.org for real-time traffic information, or visit www.odot.org.

