Area offers many light-viewing opportunities

While nearly everyone can cite a favorite aspect of Christmas time, that thing can vary from person to person. For some, it is the multitude of beautiful lights strung up in neighborhoods that brings them the most holiday cheer.
Many different houses in Tahlequah hang up lights to share their Christmas joy, so it’s hard to pinpoint the best. Gena McPhail, director of tourism with the Tahlequah Chamber of Commerce, said that her family usually just drives around to look at any they can find.
“My family tradition is that, as soon as Thanksgiving is over, we always will grab a cup of hot chocolate and we drive around with blankets on listening to Christmas carols and look at homes,” said McPhail. “Whether or not they have Christmas lights put up, or just the other ways that they have decorated, I love to drive around the neighborhood and see all of the houses.”
McPhail did say, however, that downtown Tahlequah is a great starting point for those who want to plan a personal lights tour, either behind the wheel or on foot.
“In Tahlequah, we have our new Christmas tree that is put up in Norris Park,” said McPhail. “I personally think this is the perfect place to start or finish a trip around town looking at Christmas lights.”
Tahlequah is not the only place where area residents can view lights. Muskogee has many different opportunities for individuals who want to take in the holiday glow.
Angela Wilson, president and CEO of the Muskogee Chamber of Commerce, said that not only do the big-name attractions put up lights, but many neighborhoods and individuals work to put on a show for viewers during the holidays.
“In Muskogee, the two big places for Christmas light viewing are Honor Heights Park and The Castle of Muskogee. There are neighborhoods, such as the ones in the Grandview area, that are also a big deal," she said.
Brendle Wilson, a student at NSU, agrees wholeheartedly with all of these suggestions. She loves Christmas lights and loves watching them with friends. They have also been a major stepping stone in her relationship.
“My favorite lights are just the downtown lights in Tahlequah,” said Wilson. “Me and my friends walk downtown to look at the lights and the shops and it feels like we are in a Hallmark movie. Honor Heights Garden of Lights in Muskogee is another favorite of mine, and where I went on my first date with my boyfriend, Evan.”
