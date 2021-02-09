Tahlequah Public Works Authority General Manager Mike Doublehead is urging the public to be proactive ahead of brutally cold weather this week.
Doublehead said residents should leave their water faucets dripping overnight, turn off any outside water, take garden hoses off their faucets, and bring pets inside.
“Remember your pets; they cannot stay out in this,” said Doublehead.
Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood said the best thing to do for animals is to have blankets and pillows on the floor so they can have something to help generate body heat. Another thing pet owners need to take into consideration is fresh water and extra food.
"That water will freeze, dump it out and give them some fresh water more than once a day. Don't just do it once, and also feed them a little extra so they can generate some more heat," he said.
According to information from American Red Cross, provide by TPWA, water expands as it freezes and can create tremendous pressure on whatever is containing it, such as metal or plastic pipes. Pipes that freeze most frequently include those exposed to severe cold, such as outdoor hose bibs, swimming pool supply lines, and water sprinkler lines; water supply pipes in unheated interior areas, like basements and crawl spaces, attics, garages, or kitchen cabinets; and pipes that run against exterior walls that have little or no insulation.
Preparation for power outages is crucial. If the power does go out during a winter storm, it's important to keep freezers and refrigerators closed. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours, and a refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours. Keep ice on hand to store in coolers, if necessary.
Always be prepared that power may be out for a few days. Stock up on batteries for flashlights, and keep mobile phones and other electric equipment charged and gas tanks full. If there are medical devices powered by electricity, talk to a medical provider about a plan for those devices.
Another misfortune during an outage is the possibility of carbon monoxide poisoning. Underwood stressed that no one should heat a residence using a gas stove or oven. If using a generator, always use it outdoors and away from windows.
Retaining heat in the house is important for preventing frozen pipes. According to TPWA, the heat in a home should never be set to lower than 55 degrees. If residents plan to be away for extended periods of time, they should have someone check their houses daily to make sure heat is still on to prevent freezing, or drain and shut off the water system.
If pipes do freeze, the first thing homeowners should do is open their faucets to give the frozen water somewhere to go. Then they should open their cabinet doors to help warm the pipes. If they are not going to call a professional, they should also turn off the water at the their meters or main valves to their homes, because as the ice thaws and begins to break loose, if the pipe is busted, it can cause the house to flood.
Cherokee County Commissioners Chris Jenkins and Clif Hall say they aren’t seeing issues to roadways in their districts as of Tuesday, Feb. 9. If precipitation arrives with frigid weather, that could change.
“Last night, I went out about 9:30 p.m. and the bridges were a little slick from when it was drizzling,” said Jenkins. “On top of Norwood Mountain, it was a little slick coming down it, and we had a crew out early this morning to sand the bridges and the top of those hills.”
Jenkins said he will be out assessing the roadways in the evenings and have crews out in the early mornings to stay ahead of any issue that might ensue.
Hall said the weather hasn’t impacted the area as badly, but added that "winter isn’t over with yet."
Sheriff Jason Chennault said his office hasn’t received any weather-related reports, either.
Grant Crawford contributed to this story.
