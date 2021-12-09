Area organizations looking for help from public

It isn’t too late to give for the holidays, and there is no better gift than to support local nonprofit organizations that are accepting donations and services from the community.
Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma is a nonprofit law firm that gives free legal services to those eligible, particularly low-income people, seniors, and those with developmental disabilities.
“You’d be surprised how much domestic violence there is during the holidays. If you don’t know anyone from that world, it's hard to imagine,” said Laci Klinger, managing attorney at Legal Aid Services.
The organization is a 401(c)(3) and is largely grant funded, so they do not charge clients for services.
“We provide service for domestic violence victims. Since COVID, we have added mental assistance for the past two years if their hours are reduced. We have given money to landlords,” she said.
During the eviction moratorium, many landlords lost out on rent, which made it hard on them to get by. Legal Aid provided funds to supplement income lost at this time.
They partner with Cherokee Nation ONE FIRE, United Way, and the Department of Health Services.
Klinger explained that during the Trump administration, her budget was cut, so they do not employ enough lawyers to meet the demand. For this reason, it is important for Legal Aid Services to rely on grant money and the generosity of the community.
“A lot of people don’t know. They don’t realize we are a nonprofit. We’ll give them a tax receipt,” said Klinger. “If you want to help indigent families, come talk to us. When we help people get out of indigent situations, it helps our families,” she said.
To give, visit legalaidok.org or call 918-238-1357.
Kid’s Space is a not-for-profit child advocacy center, based out of Muskogee, but offer services to Cherokee County residents. They are front-line responders to children who are sexually-abused.
“We use comfort items, such as new or unused blankets and Stuffed animals. We give them to kids who receive our services,” said Shelby Smith, a forensic interviewer at Kid’s Space.
They are also looking for individuals to offer individually packaged snacks, boxed juices, and other items to be consumed by kids in their care.
Many families travel from afar to use their services and are low-income, so they sometimes provide gas cards and gift cards to Muskogee restaurants. To give, visit https://www.kidsspacemuskogee.org/ or call 918-682-4204.
The Kelly B Todd Cerebral Palsy & Neuro-Muscular Center is in Muskogee and also serves Cherokee County residents in need. They are a pediatric center that offers health services, including personal therapy and occupational therapy to low-income patients who are referred by their primary care physicians.
“We have a calendar that we put together. It features our kids who come for therapy, and they are selling for $20. We also have a golf tournament in Tahlequah on April 18, so any teams that want to participate should let me know,” said Sharon Riggs, executive director.
Contact the Kelly B Todd Cerebral Palsy & Neuro-Muscular Center at kbtoddcpcenter@gmail.com or donate online at www.kbtoddcpcenter.org.
Volunteers of America is based out of Tulsa, but offers services to residents in Tahlequah. They provide affordable housing and other assistance to low-income people throughout the U.S. The VOA provides services for veterans, the homeless, seniors, and those with developmental disabilities.
“We have a Wish List from amazon that has a list of food, nonperishable food items. That would be great if people could purchase items,” said Susan Kenny, director of mission advancement. “They would be delivered to us directly. That is the easiest, fastest way.”
They are also looking for kitchen items, new towels, and bedding. Other financial contributions can be made at voaok.org or voaok.org/wishlist. Call Samantha Cook at 918-307-3021 for more information. To volunteer, call Kenny at 918-683-1578.
Cherokees for Black Indian History Preservation Foundation is a nonprofit organization that promotes knowledge of Black Cherokee history, and they are promoting the Red White and Blues festival at the Roxy Theater on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. The proceeds will benefit the organization.
