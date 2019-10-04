FORT WORTH - The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association will host a ranch gathering Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Wagoner Civic Center, 301 S. Grant Ave. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a complimentary beef dinner.
The event will provide an opportunity for local cattle producers to learn about TSCRA's recent activities, discuss issues facing cattle raisers and connect with other cattle producers in the area.
TSCRA Special Ranger John Cummings is slated to provide an update on recent law enforcement activities in the area and discuss strategies to keep livestock and equipment safe and secure. Attendees will also receive updates on other topics of interest to cattle raisers and the community.
The event is open to the public and free of charge. Those planning to attend can register at www.tscra.org/ranch-gatherings or call 800-242-7820, ext. 192.
TSCRA is a 142-year-old trade association and is the largest and oldest livestock organization based in Texas. TSCRA has more than 17,500 beef cattle operations, ranching families and businesses as members. These members represent approximately 55,000 individuals directly involved in ranching and beef production who manage 4 million head of cattle on 76 million acres of range and pasture land primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and throughout the Southwest.
