Blood donors embody the best of who Oklahomans are giving selflessly so the state can rise and recover together. Cherokee County residents are urged to join the Oklahoma Blood Institute at Grand View School's blood drive, Monday and Tuesday, May 18-19, from noon to 6 p.m. both days in the gymnasium.
COVID-19 has taken a toll on the blood supply, and as elective surgeries and treatments resume, OBI has an immediate need for eligible blood donors.
Healthy donors are urged to give blood, and appointments are strongly encouraged to allow for recommended social distancing. Donors are asked to bring a mask," said John Armitage, president and CEO of OBI.
Every donor can receive a free COVID-19 antibody test at this blood drive. This test has not been reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration and is not intended for diagnosis or treatment of COVID-19. Appointments are needed to participate. Test results will be mailed post-donation. Donors must be 18 or older to receive antibody test.
Blood donors will receive a free T-shirt and their choice of one free entry voucher to Science Museum Oklahoma in Oklahoma City or two free entry vouchers to Safari Joe's H2O Water & Adventure Park in Tulsa. OBI supports the inventory for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide to include all Muskogee hospitals.
"We must ensure a robust blood supply as hospitals prepare for more surgeries, treatments, and procedures," said Armitage.
OBI's mobile blood drives have instituted additional cleaning methods, decontaminating work and common areas and equipment frequently. In addition, blood drives have been adapted to allow for social distancing. All phlebotomy staff will wear masks. Staff members and donors will have their temperatures taken before starting work or entering the facility, to ensure only healthy individuals are present.
The FDA reports no cases of COVID-19 transmitted through blood transfusion, and respiratory viruses generally are not known to be transmitted by blood transfusion.
Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives. Appointments can be made by calling 1-877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org.
