Area residents detail myths, scary experiences

Halloween brings out the spooky tales and while it’s fun to pretend, actually being scared is, well, frightening. Zombies, witches and skeletons may be able to scare moviegoers, but in real life, it’s ghosts and things that go bump in the night that send some people screaming while others remain to investigate.
Plenty of area residents have a story to tell about a hair-raising experience, too.
Brenda Bradford said a very good tale is about the dog barking out near the old Cherokee and Creek traditional housing graves.
“I think some of the tale says you can see a white horse. I don’t know about the horse but I actually heard the dog,” said Bradford.
A legend Regina McLemore shared is from Beaver Gap, near Lyons Switch in Adair County.
“Not far from the cemetery are two bridges, one under water and one above it. The area between the bridges is called Beaver Gap. My friend and her uncle were on their way to see friends in Beaver Gap when out of nowhere a dog appeared, and her uncle grew nervous. He shot at the dog, but the dog didn’t move. He yelled, 'ski-li!' (Cherokee for boogerman or evil spirit), and they took off running. The dog was right behind them, but it disappeared when they got on the bridge,” said McLemore.
Little people can be tricksters in Native American lore. But to some, these small beings are real and to others imaginary. They all can be helpful or trouble, depending on how treated, legends say.
In 2015, David Farris wrote a story in Edmond Life and Leisure about Cherokee little people. He said James Mooney in “Myths of the Cherokee,” described little people as, “hardly reaching up to a man’s knee, but well-shaped and handsome, with long hair falling almost to the ground.”
In that same article, Betty J. Lombardi elaborated on Mooney’s findings in a 1984 issue of Mid-American Folklore, published by the Ozark State Folklore Society and the Regional Culture Center, Arkansas College.
"The little people of Cherokee folklore were capable of doing good deeds for people who treated them with respect. However, to look upon one was bad luck, potentially resulting in premature death. Such was the case with people lost in the woods who were rescued by these mystical beings. After finding their way home, they told of their strange encounters and then died. Usually, those who encounter the little people are warned by them not to tell others. It is also considered bad luck to even speak of the little people. Instead, they are more safely referred to as a 'skill’li,' which means witch or ghost,” said Lombardi.
The article also refers to a Choctaw medicine man, Uncle Billy Washington, who had his photo taken.The photographer had him stand next to a small, bare table. The developed photo showed a small, strange creature standing on the table, unseen when the picture was taken. To the Choctaw people, this was proof of the Kawnakuasha who served Uncle Billy.
Childhood memories can hold lasting impressions, too.
“Long ago there was a small open spot, near a dirt road with large trees overhead, blocking the moonlight, which was located in an otherwise heavily timber-covered area close to my home [near Stilwell],” said Dwight Birdwell.
This small treeless spot was rumored to be the location of a hanging tree where bad men and misbehaving slaves were executed, and their bodies left hanging for days as a warning to deter others from engaging in activities unacceptable to society.
“At night this spot was prone to suffer from howling wind blowing through the trees, which at times sounded like a person, or persons, screaming in pain. I frequently had to walk through this area late at night, on my way home from school activities or church events. It always seemed to be totally dark, with howling screams from the blowing wind and loud noises from shuffling tree limbs, creating intense terror in my mind. I frequently imagined seeing images of human movement, which added to the terror of the night. Even though those times have passed, being in that clear spot, at night, still sparks terror in my soul, as I feel the noise I hear is the voice of those who were long ago put to death,” Birdwell said.
When Faith Phillips was in high school, a rumor ran rampant that a nearby abandoned house was being used by the occult, and that there was a place inside called the "Red Room," where they performed rituals in the cover of night.
“I was skeptical. From the road it was apparent to me that no one had been inside that old house for a very long time. The roof sagged with gaping holes in some places and the windows were busted out. The place was overgrown with weeds. But my curiosity got the best of me and I rounded up a group of the usual suspects to check it out,” Phillips said.
Phillips said she and a group of friends piled into a truck and went to visit the house at twilight.
"We made our way in and found that the flooring was ripped out and there was nothing but dirt for the floor. In the kitchen we found a trapdoor in the ground. I dared one of the guys to open it and we stared at each other. Then someone lifted it up,” Phillips said.
The smell that wafted out of that underground tunnel caused them to immediately slam the trapdoor down and cover their faces.
“I was ready to leave. But one of the guys insisted we go upstairs. We crept up there with our flashlights and in all of that drab, washed out abandoned building, there on the second level we found a solitary room with the walls covered completely in red velvet. Not just the walls, but the ceiling and the floor as well,” she said.
Several burnt candles remained in the center.
“At the very sight of that room, the lot of us sprinted out and went our separate ways. For some reason we never told anyone else about it. We kept it to ourselves,” she said.
Several years after she graduated, Phillips drove back by the old house but it had been bulldozed to the ground.
“I still wonder what was down in that tunnel,” Phillips said.
