The city of Tahlequah is under an emergency due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and it has affected the daily lives of practically everyone.
Many people have taken their work home with them, students are being homeschooled, and many area residents are restricting themselves to their residences in an effort to steer clear from the pandemic.
While many Americans are out of work due to the virus, others have been sent home to work remotely. In a Daily Press Facebook Saturday Forum, on March 21, readers discussed how their lives have been impacted.
Patti Morton said she's one of the many who has been working from their abode.
"I work for the VA education call center in Muskogee, and they have moved everyone with internet to work from home," said Morton. "I am just getting over pneumonia and I am happy to be away from everyone. My husband has been getting everything we need, but is being safe."
The Oklahoma State Board of Education announced March 25 that public schools would be closed for the remainder of the semester, but that districts could begin distance-based learning lessons starting April 6. While on his "work vacation," Grand View School paraprofessional Brent Been has stayed indoors and had to find ways to keep himself entertained.
"I've been watching a lot of news and Turner Classic Movie marathons," he said. "The most important task now is to contain the virus, and it seems to me that staying home, and avoiding mass gatherings is the best way."
With students out of school, their parents have been left to educate their kids themselves. Holly Brinkley has four children she is currently homeschooling.
"[We are] focused on reading, science and art," she said. "Lots of day hikes in nature. We are cooking all of our meals together. Nobody goes out into public situations, but my husband. We send him to do the shopping and errands. He is still working, thankfully, doing painting and property work for a few clients."
Some people have started their own gardens to grow vegetables and fruit to eat. Those practicing social distancing and staying at home are also finding time to clean out the cluttered areas of their homes. And with a lack of personal protective equipment for health workers, some folks have resorted to making masks and similar equipment at home.
"My family has been busy making masks for the urgent care/ER staff," said Jean Smith. "They need masks to cover their N95 masks so they can be reused. Now they are using surgical masks, which is inappropriate for PPE, but it's all they have. Hopefully they will get N95s ASAP."
Restaurants and similar service industry businesses have been forced to close their dining rooms to the public. In an effort to maintain their means of income, eateries have begun offering curbside takeout and delivery. So while Tanya Brown would like to practice social distancing and quarantine herself with her 11-year-old daughter, she still has bills to pay.
"I am a server at a local restaurant, and our doors are still open for call-in orders and curbside service," she said. "It's inevitable that we will have to close the doors at some point. My biggest concern is that I file for unemployment assistance in enough time that I don't get behind keeping a roof over my head."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, older adults and people who have serious underlying medical conditions are at higher risk for more serious complications from COVID-19. This means many people have had to refrain from going out in public at all costs.
"I'm immunosuppressed," said Cathy Cooper Cott. "I am cut off from everything and everyone. Please take this seriously. This is not the time to tempt fate."
In an online poll on the Tahlequah Daily Press website, readers were asked if the coronavirus has affected their everyday lives. Out of 227 respondents, 80 said, "Yes, drastically"; 81 people reported, "Yes, somewhat"; 41 readers answered, "Not much yet"; and 25 respondents said, "Not at all."
For more responses on what folks are during while "sheltering at home," go to www.facebook.com/tdpress and scroll down to the March 21 Saturday Forum.
