Area residents gearing up for home projects

Most home improvements made during the colder months are done to the interior of houses. And with some area residents expecting tax refunds, spring renovations could be just around the corner.
Brian Duvall, with Tahlequah Lumber Co., said many people wait to make improvements until something fails.
"It's not just a replacement, but time to upgrade," he said. "So much more is available now than 20 years ago."
Websites such as Pinterest and TV home improvement shows can give homeowners good ideas, but they want to keep it realistic in terms of cost and time.
"Pinterest shows all these new styles and gives them a lot more options," said Duvall, who encourages people to take digital photos of needed improvements or upgrades. "Instead of asking 20 questions, they can show you a picture."
Mike's Remodeling owner Mike Hewitt said the TV shows are not realistic.
"They see these videos where in the 30-minute show time, they start and finish a project. It probably took them a couple of months, and they're thinking it took a couple of days," said Hewitt, who has been in the field for almost 28 years.
He recommends talking with contractors to know accurate timelines for projects, as well as knowing what changes can be made inside without hurting the structural integrity of the building.
With most of his work happening in the lake area, Hewitt said he does a lot of interior painting and repairs during the colder months.
"There's been some remodeling and a lot of add-ons. In remodeling, you don't have blueprints, so they'll ask your advice," he said.
Mark Sweeney, owner of Hearth and Pool Services, said cold weather motivates people to think about alternative heating sources, such as gas fireplaces, gas logs or fake logs.
"The vent-free gas logs put out a lot of heat. They're a big seller," he said. "The vented ones put out big flames, but the cheaper ones smell bad and don't look realistic."
Gas logs can range from $800 to $1,200.
Gas fireplace inserts are more of an upgrade and a newer trend, according to Sweeney. They can be in the $3,000-5,000 range.
"They're really efficient, and good heaters for bigger spaces," he said. "A wood-burning fireplace insert is something that heats the home and looks really nice."
The wood-burning fireplace inserts and stoves can start around $1,200, but the sky's the limit, Sweeney said of the higher-end models.
Homeowners lacking a fireplace can easily add a gas or wood one to a corner or have one framed into a wall. They can also be installed on a patio or deck.
Some interior trends mentioned by area experts include barn doors, vinyl plank flooring, and retro colors.
"For paint colors, people are choosing a light gray and a little darker for the trim. The mint color is popular. It really brightens up a room," he said.
One trend in Sweeney's industry is the linear fireplace, which can be made of fake wood, glass or rocks.
"They're long, narrow gas fireplaces, about 3- to 5-feet wide, and 18-inches tall," he said.
Due to the hardware being more accessible, barn doors have been a trend for a couple of years, according to Duvall.
"The track is on the outside of the wall, so it's decorative. The door doesn't swing out; it's flush with the wall," he said. "You have to get it level."
The oil-rubbed bronze hardware came out a couple of years ago and is still popular, Duvall said. It's a dark bronze color.
For flooring, Duvall said people are choosing vinyl plank tiles that look like wood flooring and come in several different colors. Most are waterproof, so they're good for bathrooms and kitchens.
"They're relatively easy to install. Some glue down, and others float on top of the floor," said Duvall.
What's next
Every Thursday during February, local businesses involved in construction, home improvement or related fields will be profiled in the TDP. For information on how to get involved, call Heather Ruotolo or Joe Mack during regular business hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.