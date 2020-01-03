Area residents look to shape up for new year

At the beginning of every year, millions of Americans resolve to lose a few pounds or to focus more on their physical health. And Tahlequah has several options for local residents wanting to get into shape.
The area is home to several gyms, including Aerofit Healthclub, where members can work up a sweat 24-7. The club offers all the traditional weights and cardio equipment, as well as group fitness classes. Owner Russ Warner said Aerofit has instructor-led classes and virtual classes, which include around 250 different workouts to choose from. Hot yoga and holy yoga are also options.
"Holy yoga is just like a regular yoga class," Warner said. "They just incorporate Bible scripture within the class."
Those interested can join Aerofit with a month-to-month membership, a one-year contract membership, or a pre-paid membership for up to a year. The gym is offering 20 percent off for a one-year membership. Warner also suggests hiring a personal trainer.
"I feel like setting yourself up with a personal trainer is setting yourself up for success," he said. "I would say 90 percent of the population either has a lack of knowledge or just the intimidation factor of coming into a gym and seeing all of the stuff that a gym has to offer. So hiring a personal trainer is setting yourself up for success, because we're going to guide you along the way, both with your workouts and with nutrition."
Northeastern State University offers students and community members a place to exercise at The Fit, inside the Riverhawks Wellness Center. The facility consists of a weight room with free weights, areas for Olympic lifting, and two multi-use cable machines; the gym area, which includes two full-sized basketball courts; a cardio area, where members can use treadmills, ellipticals, stationary bikes and more; and an indoor pool, which is 11 feet deep with multiple lap lanes.
Full-time faculty and staff and students enrolled at NSU receive free memberships to The Fit. Family members of students can received a membership at $12.50 a month; faculty/staff family, $25 a month; single individual, $30 a month; community family, $40 a month; community senior, $20 a month; and community senior family, $30 a month. The Fit also offers Group Fitness Classes multiple times during the day and personal trainers are on hand to assist.
While some people prefer to lone wolf their fitness resolutions, many enjoy blending in with a group. At The Fitness Studio by Kim, people of all ages can participate in a variety of group exercise classes.
"I cater to anyone from beginners to seasoned exercisers," said Kim Dawson, M.S.
Dawson stressed that her studio differs from "big box gyms," in that people won't feel intimidated when they visit. Monday through Friday, Dawson offers a plethora of classes, including yoga, pilates, cardio kickboxing, FUNctional fitness, and many other full-body or core-focused workouts. The certified exercise physiologist said she also specializes in senior fitness. Dawson plans to offer two New Year's specials for three- and six-month memberships.
Anytime Fitness is another gym were members can work out at any hour of the day. Along with 24/7 access, athletes of all levels can participate in group classes and personal training. Tanning beds are also available.
The Male Seminary Recreation Center offers Cherokee Nation citizens - including immediate family members and tribal employees - free memberships. Non-citizen community members can join for $20 a month, while non-citizen families can join for $30 a month. The facility includes cardiovascular and strength training equipment.
The staff at MSRC are also there to assist members on how to appropriately use the equipment.
Physical activity classes, such as boot camp, yoga, aerobics and core training are available at the MSRC. For those with kids and no babysitter, the facility also offers on-site child care. Adults and children can also participate in recreation leagues including basketball, softball, volleyball, and flag football.
Many area residents will likely join a health facility in the coming days. However, others plan on progressing past previous accomplishments.
"I walk three miles daily," said Whitty Tina, who participated in a Daily Press Facebook Saturday Forum Dec. 28. "I am going to try and add another mile."
Nutrition is an important factor in overall health. Darcy Hicks intends to stick with what has been working.
"I'm going to continue my diet," said Hicks. "I lost 45 pounds this last year mainly through a keto-based diet."
With a plan to return to competition running, Brent Been said he'll be working on his conditioning and "getting back to yoga as well."
"I was running 5Ks, and I ran my first half-marathon three years ago," he said. "I would really like to get back into that kind of shape."
