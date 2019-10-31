All Hallow's Eve, or Holy Evening, is celebrated as Halloween on Oct. 31.
In Christianity, this has been a time to honor the saints and pray for spirits who haven't yet reached heaven, according to Metro.co.uk. The tradition is considered to have origins in a pagan Celtic harvest festival, Samhain.
Ancient Gaels believed the walls between the worlds were thin and transparent this time of year, allowing spirits to pass through. They feared the return of spirits that might damage crops for the next season.
Even in 2019, there are people who believe this as a time where spirits are more often experienced, except those who have worked or lived in historic homes or institutions where an unseen visitor or two seem to be regular guests. And some incidents have inspired local ghost stories.
In the Park Hill community, Hunter's Home - the only antebellum mansion left in Oklahoma - is a place where spirits have been known to make their presence known. Historical Interpreter Jennifer Frazee said her favorite ghost story is about the little creature the dogs were chasing when George Murrell went fox-hunting with a group of people.
"It had those dogs running all night and well into dawn the next morning," said Frazee. "When it ran them back around to where the hunters were coming up on their horses, it hopped up and disappeared into thin air, and the dogs were finally able to lie down, exhausted from having given chase for hours on end."
Retired teacher Cathy Farinelli recounts an experience she had in the historic home she shares with husband Carl on Mission Avenue.
"We bought this home in 2001. It's such a lovely home," said Farinelli.
She decided to make a secret garden, and there was an oblong slab about 2-feet by 3-feet on the ground near the front of the property, and she thought it would make a good bench. After moving two concrete blocks to the garden, Farinelli got two men to take the slab to sit on the blocks.
"The slab looked discarded, but there were two bricks under it," Farinelli said. "Then, out of the blue, I got to thinking, had it been deliberately laid there as a grave marker?"
Life went on as usual, and the bench was never really sat upon. It looked nice, though. Then Farinelli had an experience like she'd never had before or since.
"I was sleeping, and I felt a very physical feeling of being oppressed by someone behind me, squeezing me. My arms were down by my torso and being pressed down. It went on and on, and it wasn't stopping," she said. "Finally I said, 'Stop it and go back to hell,' in my dream."
Immediately she woke up, still feeling the pressure on her arms.
"I started to move and couldn't recreate that feeling," Farinelli said.
Unable to sleep after that, she got up and began to get ready for work. A few days later, she decided to wear a green skirt hanging in the middle of her closet and went to iron it.
"I found a 3-inch-wide streak of slimy stuff on the skirt from the waist to the hem. I went back to the closet and it wasn't on any other clothes, and there wasn't anything that had dripped," she said.
Two things happened after she'd moved that concrete slab, and Farinelli began to really wonder if that experience was a mother, and she'd moved a grave marker.
"Carl and I went to Tulsa to a yard ornament place and got an angel and set it in the same place the slab had been and said a prayer," Farinelli said. "Now everything is peaceful and nothing has happened since."
Historic Seminary Hall at Northeastern State University is one of the oldest buildings in the region, so it's no surprise some faculty and students have had spine-tingling experiences when working there after dark - that hair-raising feeling like someone is watching, yet no one is there.
For several years, students led haunted tours as a fundraiser. Stories were told about the Kiowa 5 artists painting the murals in the foyer and second floor, and hearing voices of laughing children and running feet down the hallway when they were the only ones working in the building. The story goes that the men never worked after dark following that scary experience.
Reports of lights and computers turning off and on without assistance, and doors opening and closing with no people coming or going, have been related. And, on the third floor, where an infirmary was originally located, clairvoyants have seen and cameras have captured pictures of floating orbs of light in clusters or moving separately along the hallway. The orbs are considered spirits by some - like international author Diana Cooper - who claim to be sensitive to seeing or feeling those without bodies who still are earthbound.
Dr. Brett Fitzgerald has officed in Seminary Hall for nine years and has heard the stories. "It's haunted!" said Fitzgerald. "It's an old building that makes lots of noises. It's just trying to catch it's breath, I guess. I've been there many times after dark and it can get creepy. In either case, I have not seen anything but have heard the building 'talking to itself,' but I've heard about computers in locked offices booting up. People have heard voices and then no one is in the hall."
Retired Professor of History Dr. Brad Agnew shared another local ghost story that happened on the NSU campus.
"I guess my favorite local ghost story concerns Northeastern's John Vaughan Library," said Agnew.
With it being the only regional state college without a separate library building, Vaughan spent most of his career as Northeastern's president campaigning for a library, Agnew said. In the early 1940s, the Legislature appropriated funds for the construction of the college's library, but materials were not available during World War II, and consequently, construction did not start until well after the war's end. The building was not completed until 1949.
"In a fitting tribute to Vaughan, in December of 1950, the Board of Regents of Oklahoma Colleges voted to name the library in honor of him," said Agnew.
Vaughan died less than a month later of a heart attack.
"So, it seems only natural that having devoted so much of his time and effort as Northeastern's president in securing a library building for the college that he would choose that structure to haunt," said Agnew. "I understand that many prominent figures in the school's history haunt various buildings on campus, but Vaughan seems to be the most effective of all the school's ghosts. I have been told by several faculty members associated with the library that a custodian working in the building late at night was confronted by Vaughan's ghost, who so terrorized the man he fled from the library and resigned the next day, vowing never to return."
While several ghosts reputed to haunt the campus have been at their supernatural work far longer than Vaughan, Agnew said, "I know of no other spirit that has struck as much terror in a victim as the specter of John Vaughan."
