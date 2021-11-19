Area residents snare donated dog houses

Several area residents were able to snag free doghouses, thanks to donors and dedicated animal advocates.
Alexis Colvard, transport coordinator for Humane Society of Cherokee County, said people had signed up for doghouses during the Tahlepaws event on Oct. 30.
“In a typical workday, I see many animals without shelter. I was trying to figure out how to help when I passed Rocky Top Sales and saw the blue barrels they had for sale,” said Colvard.
Brian Postlewait donated five barrels and gave Colvard a reasonable price on the others.
“When they are reasonably priced, we can help more people,” she said.
Many other donors helped with costs of the barrels, boards, screws and nuts. Colvard said Tahlequah Lumber donated half of the wood that was needed.
“We then had four volunteers go to a recycle center in Arkansas. We had to hand-pick and load the barrels into three trucks and trailers,” said Colvard.
Three volunteers made 75 barrels on Saturday, Nov. 13, for 45 of those to be picked up or delivered on Sunday.
Tuesday, Nov. 23, is the second pick-up day, and Colvard said they are still waiting to hear from seven people who signed up.
“We will be able to help a few more dogs in need after all [who] signed up picks theirs up,” she said.
Get involved
For more information about the Humane Society of Cherokee County, visit humanecherokeecounty.org or call 918-457-7997 to leave a message.
