The next opportunity for citizens to help “Keep Cherokee County Beautiful” will be Oct. 7 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. involving both Lake Tenkiller and the Illinois River.
Cherokee County citizens voted two years ago in favor of a 4% hotel/motel tax that would be used for marketing the county tourism, 75%, and also a percentage, 25%, held by Cherokee County to provide much-needed funding to address county beautification.
This beautification includes trash cleanup, roadside adoption, anti-litter education for elementary students, additional dumpster for clean-up initiatives, and more. Following the passage of that initiative, a committee of local citizens was formed to oversee the effort.
“Over six months, local businesses [have worked] to get all the needed information about how to manage the collection and where to send the revenue collected,” said Beth Cohenour, a committee member.
That collection initially goes to the state of Oklahoma and is then returned to Cherokee County. The collection of lodging tax funds has seen steady growth with a year-to-date increase of 39% as of July. With that, the Cherokee County Marketing Committee and Cherokee County Trash Coalition has made great strides in advancing the goals of increasing awareness of all that Cherokee County has to offer and to assist with and support efforts to clean up and beautify the county.
Several events have been sponsored, including marketing local lodging and events, the Cherokee National Holiday, Diamondstone, Lake Tenkiller, Illinois River, all the local museums, state parks, local outfitters, and marinas. In addition to marketing, the group has helped sponsor the award-winning Tidy Up Tenkiller and the Illinois River, which have now totaled a collection of 92.53 tons of trash and attracted 735 volunteers. The group is also sponsoring an educational initiative targeting third-graders to teach them to not litter.
Locals can look for the upcoming campaign featuring cartoon characters “Stasher,” a non-littering superhero squirrel and “Trasher,” a littering villain of a raccoon. There will be an art contest and the winning entry will be “wrapped” on local trash trucks and billboard advertisements. All of the work done so far has garnered some attention with two Oklahoma Tourism awards honoring the group, those being “Best Partnership” that highlighted partnering efforts and “Best Overall Marketing Campaign for a Small Budget Association.”
Keep Oklahoma Beautiful also awarded Tidy Up with a state recognized award. With the continued increase in local tourism, the group anticipates continued growth in the revenue stream, which will enable even more efforts in the future.
“Our goal is to effectively continue increasing our advertising exposure on a national level while enhancing awareness of keeping our county clean. We fervently continue to work toward achieving both goals,” TACC Tourism Director Gena McPhail said.
The committee meets four times per year to discuss, plan and oversee all marketing opportunities and beautification initiatives. The next meeting will be Dec. 7.
