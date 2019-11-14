Area's historic bridges getting a little TLC

November is Historic Bridge Awareness Month, and since Tahlequah has a total of 28 bridges, there's bound to be some significant background.
Tahlequah Street Commissioner Wayne Ryals said even though there are over two dozen bridges in town, he has only had a handful of issues with them.
"The most we've done is when we get the initial reports back - 90 percent of the problem is when it erodes out past the bridge - it'll leave a big hole and we go in and put rip-rap stone in it, and it fills in with sand and gavel," he said.
One of the oldest bridges in the city is on Park Hill Road. It was constructed in 1916, making it 103 years old.
A familiar and unique bridge is the closed-spandrel concrete deck arch on Seminary Avenue. That was built in 1950.
"Oh, yes, it's very recognizable. It's 69 years old and it's right there next to the Franklin Castle," said Ryals.
The arch bridge on Shawnee Street was built in 1941 and covers Town Branch Creek.
Another bridge on Choctaw Street, which abuts Bluff Avenue, was also erected in 1941, by the Works Progress Administration. That box bridge covers Town Branch Creek.
Box bridges, named for their shape, are typically composed of pre-stressed concrete, structural steel, or a composite of steel and reinforced concrete.
The bridge adjacent to Bryant's Donuts on Muskogee Avenue was built in 1957 and arcs over Ross Branch Creek.
Due to scouring, bridges on Downing Street, Choctaw Street and Woodard Avenue will have to be serviced soon, Ryals said. Scour, caused by swiftly moving water, requires the removal of sediment such as sand and gravel from around bridge abutments.
"We really do have to take care of what we have," said Ryals. "It's very important that you maintain bridges."
Out of the 28 bridges, most received good marks, according the recent inspection reports. Bridge inspections are done every two years.
Some other historic bridges in Cherokee County are Caney Creek Bridge, Double Springs Creek Bridge, and Combs Bridge.
Caney Creek Bridge is on South Welling Road. It was built in 1928 and rehabilitated in 1983. It was replaced by a new bridge in 2009.
Double Springs Creek Bridge was built in 1929 and rehabilitated in 1985. It has since been replaced by a new bridge.
Combs Bridge was built in 1928 and rehabilitated in 1960. It was demolished and a new bridge was built in 2015.
