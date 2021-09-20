Area school board members join to improve community

Members of school boards are elected by their communities to establish goals for their district. They choose a superintendent, and they allocate resources for their schools.
Recently, school boards have been under attack – accused of making politically-motivated decisions with regard to mask mandates and curricula on race. Area-school board members describe themselves as non-political and non-partisan officials who are trying to better improve their community by supporting their local schools.
Many school board members come from their own communities. Dexter Scott of Keys and Steve Carey of Hulbert left home for education and returned to serve.
“I graduated from Keys. I attended Keys for my junior and senior year of high school. I kind of moved away for a couple of years, not necessarily out of state, just out of the area. I have three kids who started at Keys. We wanted to move back to the community,” said Scott, who is also a lieutenant for the Tahlequah Police Department.
Carey attended school at Northeastern State University and stayed in Tahlequah for a period of time. He knew that he wanted to return to Hulbert, so he enrolled his kids in Hulbert Public Schools.
“My kids loved the school in Hulbert, so I drove them back-and-forth daily, so we moved back over there when my kids were in junior high,” said Carey.
School board members, like Scott and Carey, want to be a voice in their community. Scott has three kids at Keys, and he wanted to make sure that they had the best education that was available to them.
“So, I could sit out on the outside and look in and say we need to do this or to do that. Or, I could have a voice for those kids, so that’s why I ran for the school board,” said Scott.
Carey joined the school board because he has always known service. He learned the importance of community from his stepfather, Billy Heath, who served as Hulbert mayor.
“I always say, it’s easy to stand on the sidelines and talk about what you could do. I was born and raised in Hulbert. I wanted to join the school board so I could be a part of helping them have a good experience in high school. To bring back traditional values that I got to experience in the 80s and 90s. I cared about my kids education. I wanted to get involved. I put my name in the hat, and I ran for the election,” he said.
Dana Eversole is a professor of media studies at NSU. She is a longtime employee and contributor to the Daily Press, and she serves as the chair of the Tahlequah Public Schools Board of Education. After having covered school board meetings since 1988, she had become knowledgable with how school boards worked and wanted to share her talents with the community.
Members of school boards receive no compensation for their work.
“This is a volunteer board seat. We receive no stipend. There is no monetary money,” said Eversole.
Carey laughed when asked about the money he has made since joining the board.
“I paid a grand or two to run for this office, and it’s paid me a whole zero dollars. I would never complain about not being paid for this service. It’s a pleasure for me to serve,” he said.
Scott said that he doesn’t get paid a dime, but he recognizes that serving on a board has a cost. He said that people will always be critical of the decisions that he makes, regardless of what side of an issue he takes.
“I think everybody has an opinion about anything. You’re not always going to make everyone happy. I’m OK with that. When I vote, or voice my concern, I always look at it from a parent, a teacher, or kid’s perspective,” he said.
Carey is proud that since he was voted into office that he has helped to improve the facilities in Hulbert, especially the gym, which now has air conditioning. He is most proud of the faculty decisions that they have made. The Hulbert Board has worked hard to recruit people who are invested in the community.
“We brought back a lot of our local graduates. With that, it’s going to bring back the core values that we really treasure,” he said. “We believe in growing our own. If we can bring them back in, we don’t have any turnover, because that’s where they want to be. We can get them for 20-25 years, verses two to three years. It’s building a strong community and a strong school,” he said.
School board members make sacrifices to attend board meetings. Members have missed ballgames, art shows, community events, and family gatherings to support their schools. Meetings take place on week nights at dinner time when they could be with their families. They make these sacrifices because they believe that the investment in youth and community is worth it.
In Tahlequah, the school board has recently bought portions of the United Methodist Children's Home campus, and they are working to pass a bond issue to make necessary upgrades to their schools.
Eversole wants the public to know that they are invested members of the community, and that they encourage the public to voice their concerns.
“When there is a problem, people can reach out. I want to know their concerns. I want people to have a voice. We’re a public body. We don’t meet in secret,” said Eversole.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.